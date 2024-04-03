A recent preprint review article has highlighted the possible risks of blood transfusions from Covid-19 vaccinated donors. The authors, a Japanese team, raise substantive concerns based on the observed persistence of vaccine components, including mRNA and its spike protein product, for several months after injection.

The article calls on regulators to monitor the blood supply and to develop testing methodologies to ensure that the blood supply is secure.

This work comes one month after a recent preprint review co-authored by Matthew Halma and Drs. Jessica Rose and Peter McCullough, covering much of the same ground in establishing mechanistic plausibility, and identifying VAERS entries associated with both blood transfusion and breastfeeding exposure.

The work of Dr. Pierre Kory, along with the Midwestern Doctor, has also been pioneering in this regard, taking shedding from a collection of anecdotes to a substantiated concern, along with case reports. Also, the work of Helene Banoun, a French microbiologist, provided the first discussion of the possibility of shedding in the scientific literature to our knowledge.

Still, many questions remain. We do not know the precise vehicle of shedding exposure, but hypotheses include the lipid nanoparticles from the vaccine themselves, or spike protein or mRNA repackaged in human exosomes and shed through skin or the breath.

Dr. Pierre Kory and Scott Marsland MNP have provided helpful information on how to limit shedding exposure, as well as their clinical observations at the most recent FLCCC Conference February 2-4 in Phoenix, Arizona. The lectures are available here.

Our partners at SafeBlood are working to ensure the safety of the blood supply.

Questions remain over the possibility for danger from shedding, and we at the World Council for Health have been working to get to the bottom of it. We are grateful for your support which enables our Health Science Committee to continue to publish original research.

