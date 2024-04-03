Questions Remain Over the Possibility of Covid-19 Vaccine Shedding
We at the World Council for Health have been working to get to the bottom of it.
A recent preprint review article has highlighted the possible risks of blood transfusions from Covid-19 vaccinated donors. The authors, a Japanese team, raise substantive concerns based on the observed persistence of vaccine components, including mRNA and its spike protein product, for several months after injection.
The article calls on regulators to monitor the blood supply and to develop testing methodologies to ensure that the blood supply is secure.
This work comes one month after a recent preprint review co-authored by Matthew Halma and Drs. Jessica Rose and Peter McCullough, covering much of the same ground in establishing mechanistic plausibility, and identifying VAERS entries associated with both blood transfusion and breastfeeding exposure.
World Council for Health is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The work of Dr. Pierre Kory, along with the Midwestern Doctor, has also been pioneering in this regard, taking shedding from a collection of anecdotes to a substantiated concern, along with case reports. Also, the work of Helene Banoun, a French microbiologist, provided the first discussion of the possibility of shedding in the scientific literature to our knowledge.
Still, many questions remain. We do not know the precise vehicle of shedding exposure, but hypotheses include the lipid nanoparticles from the vaccine themselves, or spike protein or mRNA repackaged in human exosomes and shed through skin or the breath.
Dr. Pierre Kory and Scott Marsland MNP have provided helpful information on how to limit shedding exposure, as well as their clinical observations at the most recent FLCCC Conference February 2-4 in Phoenix, Arizona. The lectures are available here.
Our partners at SafeBlood are working to ensure the safety of the blood supply.
Questions remain over the possibility for danger from shedding, and we at the World Council for Health have been working to get to the bottom of it. We are grateful for your support which enables our Health Science Committee to continue to publish original research.
If you find value in this Substack and have the means, please consider making a contribution to support the World Council for Health. Thank you.
Shedding happens directly, via breast feeding.
The amount that can go into the air and be absorbed by others lungs is minimal.
Obviously it depends on whether you believe there's such a thing as spike protein, which honestly is a result of cell death from toxins like remdesevir and the clot shots.
Just so people know, years before con-vid moderna had issues with the lipids.
Nothing changed with those lipids.
So what's the spike and mRNA story about? Covering up the lipids.
"For Moderna, that meant putting its Crigler-Najjar therapy in nanoparticles made of lipids. And for its chemists, those nanoparticles created a daunting challenge: Dose too little, and you don’t get enough enzyme to affect the disease; dose too much, and the drug is too toxic for patients."
https://www.statnews.com/2017/01/10/moderna-trouble-mrna/
There is a basic fundamental that is not being understood: mankind, living men and living women live entirely outside of the Private Authority, Private Law Legal System, and Private Rules, Private Policies, Private Codes, and Private “Legislation” of State of State Privateer Vessels, Stakeholder Organisations, Corporations pretending to be Countries and Nations, pretending to be Lawful Governments of and on the Land and soil of the living people. The Officers of all of these State of State NGO’s and State of State Corporations pretending to be “Lawful” Governments, are; State of State Privateers operating in Commerce “For-Profit”. They have no law and no authority available to their Kind that allows their Kind to Rule over mankind… none whatsoever… unless of course you sit back and let their Kind do so, absent law and absent your express consent. Their Kind will presume all sorts of things ‘for’ you… even when it comes to your Health, where again their Kind have no lawful authority to Trespass upon you, your life and believe it or not: how you chose to live that life. Just realise that nothing that their Kind portrays has anything to do with living men and living women.. only State of State Commercial Entity Corporations/ Commercial Persons/PERSONS. We who are living upon the Earth in our exclusive living unique original organic state bodies, house, home, castle and Temple are beyond the Rule and Authority and Jurisdiction of their Kind. Do you get it yet? Their State of State Foreign Realm, Foreign Agent Kind were all “Formed” and “Formed” “Dead at Law” on pieces of paper..as…Legal Fictions aka Dead Things/ THINGS/Persons/PERSONS…none of which can Rule over mankind and the living Eternal Soul. Their Kind have no life and cannot Rule over life. Health is a part of living life.