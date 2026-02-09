Part One: Germany, St Lucia, Canada and Ireland – the story unfolds

On 2nd February 2026, World Council for Health’s Better Way Today broadcast featured an international panel of remarkable doctors. All have stood up against Covid mandates: whether through issuing mask/vaccine exemptions, ivermectin — or information based on medical knowledge and sound judgement rather than top-down diktats. All have paid a heavy price.

In the case of Germany: the relentless persecution of dissident doctors, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s support for their cause, and his message to the German Health Minister —along with the Minister’s dismissive response— are well documented in this post from Dr Tess Lawrie:

The Better Way Today broadcast deserves to be heard in its entirety. The first-person accounts from four countries bring home the very human stories behind the witch hunts, bad-faith lawfare, and malicious attacks on these doctors’ reputations. Here is some of their testimony:

Germany (i): Dr Monika Jiang

Dr Jiang was convicted, after a long legal battle, for issuing mask exemptions back in 2020 — even though this was not framed as a criminal offence at that time. Instead, an obscure law dating from 1940 was later unearthed and applied retrospectively. In January 2021, her practice was raided and patient files confiscated. In 2024, she was finally sentenced to two years’ probation and fined €46,000. The authorities also threatened to prosecute patients who had requested exemptions.

“For doing no harm… also saving children for being not tortured with masks in school, it was unbelievable… I didn’t find justice in this case because it’s political. They want to prosecute the people, they want to punish them… and almost all the other doctors were scared. So they didn’t in the beginning write the mask exemptions, and afterwards they didn’t dare to write any vaccination exemptions.”

Germany (ii): Dr Walter Weber

Dr Weber is co-founder of Doctors for Enlightenment. In early 2022, his house had a ‘visitation’ by armed police and items were confiscated. In December 2024, he was sentenced to 20 months’ probation.

“And so I’m a so-called criminal in Germany because I wrote mask exemptions… I didn’t accept that it was wrong, so I would do the same thing again.”

Germany (iii): Dr Josef Dohrenbusch

Dr Dohrenbusch, a Munich GP, was also issuing mask exemptions. In February 2021, he too was raided by armed police. This time, the raid (around 4.5 hours in total) occurred at his practice while patients were present. After a three-day tribunal in 2025 —and some disingenuous manoeuvres by prosecutors concerning whether he had seen patients in person or not— he was fined €18,000 and is currently on probation while he takes the fight to the next level.

“Patients told me of flashbacks they had when they wear these masks or saw these masks, mainly person with sexual abuse trauma… so I was prepared to make these mask exemptions…”

St. Lucia: Dr Gilberta St. Rose

Dr St. Rose had been advocating for ivermectin, and using it in her practice with excellent outcomes. When the Chief Medical Officer went on television to warn the public against ivermectin, Dr St. Rose openly challenged her. Consequently, Dr St. Rose was accused of ‘negligence’ and fined for ‘conducting a clinical trial’ (when in fact she was simply documenting patient information, as protocol required).

“Ivermectin was the solution. But their solution was really the Covid injection, and this is what was being protected. This is why ivermectin was being demonised and anybody else who wanted to use ivermectin would have been stopped. And so they proceeded to suspend my medical licence…”

In April 2025, the Medical Council threatened to strike her from their register unless she paid the fine. To this day, she has refused. The threat still looms.

“I am ready to do something to deal with them, because they have taken me through a lot of trauma, they have put doubts in my patients’ heads… the illusion that I have done something wrong, they have persecuted, they have harassed, they have bullied.”

Canada: Dr Mark Trozzi

In 2020, Dr Trozzi was an emergency doctor with 26 years of experience. He quickly realised the discrepancy between the official Covid narrative and the reality of empty hospitals, exaggerated mortality figures and inexplicably-banned treatments.

“When I realised that my neighbours, my fellow countrymen, humans all around the world were about to be coerced into a deadly genetic experiment, under false pretences which involved fraud and misrepresentation, I took the gloves off and joined the war. I resigned my privileges… I was actually warning doctors and nurses, saying ‘hey, be careful, we’re being coerced by the colleges to commit medical crimes.’”

He and others went on to issue vaccine exemptions, requiring no other reason than the person simply not wanting to be injected. This respect for personal sovereignty is the very basis of medical ethics. However:

“The college didn’t like that, they launched investigations into me, and as things deteriorated… they revoked my licence… I just stayed on mission, saving lots of lives… and I have zero regrets.”

Ireland: Dr Marcus de Brun

Dr de Brun, a GP, resigned from the Irish Medical Council in April 2020. He has confidence that history will be the great vindicator.

“If we do stay strong and we persevere, we are etching into stone another alternative story, that the medical profession wasn’t completely signed up to all of this madness.” –Dr Marcus de Brun

Share World Council for Health

Part Two: UK —the grotesque blacklisting of Dr David Cartland

In June 2025, Dr Cartland —an outspoken critic of Covid policy— was de-registered as a GP by the UK’s General Medical Council. The hearing took place in a closed panel.

On 5th Feb 2026, he posted a video message on X and subsequently on YouTube. It begins:

“You all know that I’ve been struck off as a doctor for incidents not involving any patients: no negligence, no harm. It was for Internet behaviours, calling out false information that was harmful in my opinion, and making safeguarding concerns regards pregnancy and giving the jab to children, and calling out those that said it was safe in both those cohorts. I also wrote five letters allowing people to go and visit dying relatives abroad – or sick relatives – and that led to me being struck off.”

However, it gets worse. Dr Cartland recently received a letter from the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS), a body which runs criminal record checks for employers and other recruiters — including for voluntary work. The letter announces that the DBS has deemed it “wholly appropriate and proportionate” to bar him from working with children or vulnerable adults, as his “conduct poses a considerable safeguarding risk.” The reasoning behind this ruling is opaque. The penalty for breaching it is a £5,000 fine and/or custodial sentence.

Dr Cartland continues:

“Since the strike-off, my absolute passion has been to referee grass-roots football … it’s kept me fit, it’s kept me sane… I’m now unable to do that, because it’s looking likely that the FA, they’ve already said they’re suspending me being appointed to future matches while they do a ‘risk assessment’, but doesn’t look good… Because of this (letter), I can now no longer referee children’s football. I’m on a criminal list, having committed no crimes. I think people need to know that this is what’s happened. So it’s not just the strike-off, it’s not just the anonymous contact with children’s services making anonymous complaints about me, it’s not just the anonymous police reports… it’s banning me from being employed. This will make me unemployable… wrongthink leads to complete disassembly of wrongthinkers’ life.”

Dr Cartland states that he will be pursuing an appeals process.

Meanwhile, a petition has been set up to demand accountability and justice for him. To sign the petition, add a message of support —and to learn more about the legal implications of this Kafkaesque dismissal and blacklisting— go to https://www.change.org/p/demand-justice-for-dr-david-cartland

“Just spread the word, that’s all we can do in these weird times… just publicity, shine a light on these things.” —Dr David Cartland

World Council for Health supports all doctors of integrity, and stands for a Better Way.

Find out what really happened to the science during 2021

Disclaimer:

This article is not intended to be used in place of individual medical advice. It cannot be used to diagnose illness or access treatment. Individuals may use the materials provided by World Council for Health to complement the care provided by their qualified, trusted health professionals. All information provided by World Council for Health or in connection with its website is offered to promote consideration by individuals and their trained healthcare providers of various evidence-based prevention and treatment options. The information on this website is for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for medical advice. Errors and omissions may occur.