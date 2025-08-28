World Council for Health

World Council for Health

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Barbara's avatar
Paul Barbara
8h

'...When the UK suffered a devastating outbreak of BSE in the 1990s, 4 million cattle were culled...'

Really? Did the UK suffer a devastating outbreak of BSE in the 1990s, or did they suffer a PCR-Pandemic, like billions of humans did later with the PCR-Demic leading to injection of the deadly Spike Protein? When is the PCR Scam going to be massively exposed, and the Perps charged? This totally 'unfit-for-purpose' technology has been KNOWN as a fake since Kary Mullis invented it, and vocally denounced it's wrongful use as a diagnostic tool.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Daniela Provvedi's avatar
Daniela Provvedi
7h

I'm so cross..... I've just received a message from my sister-in-law saying that her 1 year old cat has been injected with Nobivac.

It's not just been rolled out in North America - it's here too. She's in France.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 World Council for Health
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture