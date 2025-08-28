Having imposed experimental and dangerous mRNA technology on humanity, Big Pharma now has its sights firmly set on our animals. By now it’s well known that mRNA products are being administered to both livestock and pets, but the implications are perhaps less understood.

Fortunately, one man has been speaking out about the dangers, and is seeking to create an international body to advocate for our animals, for the benefit of all.

A Vet With A Conscience

Roger Meacock is a UK-based holistic vet. In 2023 he co-wrote an open letter of concern to the Veterinary Medicines Directive, raising the alarm about using mRNA technology in animals. You can read this letter on his website here.

Here we are in August 2025, and this untested technology is now being rolled out, most predominantly in North America. Merck’s new self-replicating mRNA jabs cover rabies, canine influenza and feline leukaemia virus (FLV). Notably, they have dropped the ‘mRNA’ tag, calling them ‘RNA particle vaccines’ instead and launching them under their existing vaccine brand Nobivac NXT. Clearly the manufacturer wants to give the impression these are just another bunch of vaccines — they’re not.

The use of mRNA technology brings with it significant, unquantified risks. These risks affect not just animals receiving the injections, but their owners, other animals and wildlife, and their environment.

In this interview, Roger presents some quite shocking information, particularly about prions.

Prions and the Risk of Shedding

Prions are misfolded proteins that cause fatal neurological disorders including Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) in humans, and BSE in cows. When the UK suffered a devastating outbreak of BSE in the 1990s, 4 million cattle were culled and after years of obfuscation, the Government eventually acknowledged that the disease had spread to humans in the form of variant CJD. It is reported that 178 people died after eating infected beef.

In his presentation, Roger points out two things:

There is an existing mRNA ‘platform’ called Sequivity used in pigs in the U.S. since 2018. It is used to develop customised vaccines that are then injected, with an 8-12-week turnaround. If the protein chosen for the vaccine (or the mRNA itself) is prion-forming, then this could cause protein misfolding and prion diseases. It’s not just bad news for the pigs. If symptoms aren’t identified before slaughter, these prions could potentially end up in the food chain.

This issue of shedding is particularly concerning. According to Roger, it’s possible for prions to shed via milk, faeces, urine, saliva and sweat. Besides spreading via infected meat, prions could end up in the soil via slurry used as fertiliser. Plants could then draw these up via their roots and into the leaves.

The level of risk is unknown - and that’s precisely the problem. With little or no safety testing, how can the mRNA manufacturers really know their products are safe? They can’t. What they do seem to know, is that prion diseases are a growing problem and cash cow. Just look at this chart from Roger’s presentation:

The Covid genetic injections are well established as dangerous, experimental gene therapies. mRNA products for animals will be no different — and they have the potential to affect us all, whether we are vaccinated or not, meat-eaters or vegetarians, humans, animals, water, plants.

It’s time to push back.

Help Roger Establish World Council for Veterinary Health!

Here’s Roger to explain what World Council for Veterinary Health is all about:

We are currently looking to set up the World Council for Veterinary Health which will be a sister organisation to the already existing World Council for Health as a platform to get the correct information about COVID into the public domain, and to challenge the official narrative in many situations by providing the real science. Given the WHO "One Health" policy there is provision within the IHR and intended Pandemic Treaty to potentially mandate veterinary interventions in the event that a human pandemic is considered to have originated from animals and if considered to be an ongoing reservoir of infection. There is also a parallel World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) funded in very much the same way that the WHO is funded, and will therefore be subject to the same political and financial manipulation and pressures that have undermined the original spirit and purpose of the WHO. World Council for Veterinary Health intends to monitor such organisations and potential situations and to provide the real science for the public. To this end, we need veterinarians and paraprofessionals who are awake to these dangers to be our eyes and ears around the world who can flag emerging concerns. The WCVH can also provide a unified voice to speak out and as a focus to challenge whatever might be intended as necessary. This might have to be through the courts as well as through alternative media. We will also look to call out current practices that are not in the animals' best interests. I therefore invite veterinarians from around the world and from different niches of veterinary work to reach out to me so that we can form a Council that can have regular online meetings and potentially conferences where we all meet up to present the main issues of the day for discussion. Influential paraprofessionals and related sectors eg lawyers specialising in veterinary litigation and legislation are also welcome so that we get a broad perspective on issues. If there is sufficient interest, this could easily develop into full time work which will need funding. To this end I invite individuals who would be willing to financially support the establishment and ongoing funding of such an organisation in the event that there is sufficient interest to take the WCVH forward. Thank you in advance.

If you'd like to join or support WCH Vets please email: info@worldcouncilforhealth.org

There is a Better Way!

