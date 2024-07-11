Community Outreach in the Midlands

Last week we visited Leek, near Stoke-on-Trent to hear how people were feeling on Saturday – Market Day! We asked people to tell us about their health, their thoughts on the COVID-19 jabs, and their concerns about future pandemics and PHEICs (public health emergencies of international concern).

Thank you for making this community outreach possible with your support through subscriptions and donations.

The costs of the bright and cheery ‘Ask Me’ and ‘Tell Me’ flag backpacks worn by our WCH Team when we are out and about, as well as the informative leaflets shared with people on how to optimise their health post-jab, are covered by your kind and generous support.

On Saturday evening, we held an event in the village hall in Whiston. Though the village seemed out in the middle of nowhere, the hall was packed(with some people travelling 2 hours to join us)!

Brilliantly organised by our WCH Ambassador, Jane Mather, we met inspiring community activists, fielded great questions about the World Council for Health and the Great Free Set, and had many stimulating conversations about mobile phone safety, EMF and radio-frequency radiation, as well as hearing new options for council governance and leadership. If you are interested in becoming a WCH Volunteer we would love to hear from you. You can fill in a volunteer application form here.

Many thanks to Jane Mather and the speakers Ian Jarvis (EMF/5G consultant) and Anne Gwinnett (Independent Oxford Alliance) who provided much food for thought and discussion in the jolly socialising that followed.



If you are interested in becoming a WCH Volunteer we would love to hear from you. You can fill in a volunteer application form here.

Thank you for reading World Council for Health. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Anti Smart City Rally - Bath:

Dr Tess Lawrie has also been speaking at the anti-SMART City Rally for Sanity in Bath today with Sandi Adams, Karen Churchill, Ian Jarvis, and many others concerned about the lack of consultation about the “SMART CITY trial” the people of Bath have been signed up to without our consent.





Dr Tess Lawrie says,



“So-called SMART cities are for ignorant and trusting people who do not yet know that they are both the product and the prey of the 4th industrial revolution and the Great Reset”



So the question remains, Why is untested and experimental weapons-grade microwave surveillance technology being installed throughout our cities without our consent?



Most importantly, radio-frequency radiation technology has not been proven safe. On the contrary, many people have been becoming ill from it. You can read our recent post on this here.



Dr Lawrie goes on to say,



“When someone smokes you can see smoke, asbestos pollution is more insidious, you can’t see it – both of these pollutants took many decades to be proven harmful. The threat is not obvious with 5G and microwave radiation, like asbestos. Thus it is easy to assume that this new and experimental microwave technology can’t be bad for us. Indeed, some people think all technology advances humanity and is good. In addition, it is a comfort to many to believe that our government and politicians would never do anything to harm us and that wasn’t in our best interests.”

If you are concerned that your health is suffering due to high EMF exposure WCH now stocks a selection of EMF protective kits to help protect you. You can also measure the level of EMF in your area with this.

Shop EMF Protective kit



Thank you for reading,





Best Wishes,



Your World Council for Health,



The World Council for Health relies on contributions from the public. This keeps us independent and free from any conflicts of interest. Your support will enable us to continue our mission, as well as our expert research and campaigns that bring vital health news, guidance and advice to communities around the world. Contribute at: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/donate/ or become a paid Substack subscriber today.









