After the tragic death of biostatistician Christine Cotton earlier this month, we published the following Substack:

Since then, we have received additional insights from Dr Chris Flowers MD on behalf of the Pandemic Investigation Project.

This dedicated team played a huge role in the (now disbanded) WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Document Analysis Project — established by Naomi Wolf with around 3,200 credentialed volunteers. These included doctors, registered nurses, scientists, medical professors and IT specialists.

The current work of the extant team is explained on their website:

“The core researchers have continued to work and testify around the world, sharing our research and assisting other groups to understand in ‘Pfizer’s own words, from Pfizer’s own documents.’”

Bear in mind that Pfizer was set on withholding their documents from public scrutiny, and only released them when compelled by court order.

The Scale of the Devastation

In his message to WCH, Dr Flowers states that:

“Naomi and her colleagues presented a mass of new and detailed proof that Pfizer and several federal government agencies were aware that its vaccines were a bioweapon that would have a genocidal impact on those who were vaccinated. She termed the use of this bioweapon ‘as history’s greatest attack on humanity.’ A few of the many points made by Naomi Wolf and her colleagues follow below. Many more can be heard on the recording of our podcasts.”

According to Dr. Flowers, Naomi Wolf and her team have concluded that:

“The Pfizer vaccines were designed to greatly reduce the world’s population, and were particularly aimed at the United States, Canada, and Europe, which now, proportionally, have the highest percentage of vaccine-caused casualties in the world. The human body, moreover, has no mechanism through which the vaccines’ deadly materials can exit.”

“The vaccines were designed to destroy fertility in both women and men. In young men, the shots degrade the testes and damage the heart. The evidence presented in the new book also shows that Pfizer was essentially ‘waging a war on women’ and that the most physically damaging and lethal materials in the vaccines were aimed at women. The shots and boosters were meant not only to reduce fertility, but also to leave women with permanent and debilitating menstrual disorders, weakened and calcified placentas, and poisoned and discolored breast milk. In addition, the lethal elements present in the vaccines are passed from mother to baby before birth. Finally, since the Pfizer vaccines began to be used there has been a 13%-to-20% drop in live births in the United States and Europe.” (Emphasis ours.)

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Vaccine Versus Placebo Group: the False Mortality Data

At the Emergency Use Authorization VRBPAC meeting, Pfizer revealed six deaths in the clinical trial. However, according to Pfizer’s own documents, there were eleven deaths rather than the six declared. The actual breakdown is: six in the vaccinated group —three times the reported number— and five in the placebo group.

The incorrect information, giving the impression of fewer deaths in the vaccine than the placebo group when it was actually the other way round, was erroneously included in a 2020 paper published by Polack et al. in the New England Journal of Medicine. The NEJM paper specifically focused on the vaccine’s safety and efficacy.

Dr Flowers alerted us to the information that Christine Cotton had not read all the Pfizer Papers at the time, so she did not know that the situation was even worse than stated in her report. He adds:

“The finding of the unreported deaths was found by our group and then relayed to Christine. It took a huge amount of work going through thousands of subject case report forms, each with thousands of pages, to find the deaths.”

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Further Reading

The Pfizer documents were meticulously evaluated by the medical teams at the WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Document Analysis Project. This culminated in the publication of the teams’ 2023 peer-reviewed paper in International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research. Their paper describes the data anomalies which Pfizer already knew about when the EUA (Emergency Use Authorisation) was granted.

The Pfizer Papers, a compilation of work by the Daily Clout investigative team, and edited by Naomi Wolf and Amy Kelly, examines the material that Pfizer was forced to disclose. This book documents the immense toxicity of Pfizer’s Covid products — and what Pfizer already knew. The book can be ordered at dailyclout.io; the printed and audio version are also available at Amazon.

Website: https://pandemicinvestigationproject.com

World Council for Health supports all those who tirelessly seek truth and justice to drive out lies, corruption and malfeasance — and stands for a Better Way.

Disclaimer:

This article is not intended to be used in place of individual medical advice. It cannot be used to diagnose illness or access treatment. Individuals may use the materials provided by World Council for Health to complement the care provided by their qualified, trusted health professionals. All information provided by World Council for Health or in connection with its website is offered to promote consideration by individuals and their trained healthcare providers of various evidence-based prevention and treatment options. The information on this website is for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for medical advice. Errors and omissions may occur.

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