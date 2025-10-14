On 29th September, WCH presented a Better Way Today live broadcast with the title “THE AUTISM EPIDEMIC: What Can We Do To Help The Children?” This was the second episode in a two-part series.

Three exceptional guest speakers took part. These are scientists who have unflinchingly stood by their research while facing considerable resistance or, in some cases, open hostility– never forgetting that science is a search for answers, wherever these may lie.

The first speaker was Dr Andrew Wakefield. As a gastroenterologist at London’s Royal Free Hospital in the 1990’s, he identified a possible connection between MMR vaccines and autism. As a consequence of his research, he was ostracised, driven out of his job and relentlessly persecuted by the media.

Dr Wakefield spoke about how what was once a taboo topic -the questioning of vaccines- has very recently come into the open.

He also showed how measles fatalities were already in sharp decline before there was any immunisation programme, and gave compelling evidence to demonstrate that the measles vaccine actually reduces immunity.

Slides from Dr Andrew Wakefield’s presentation

Dr Wakefield went on to cite the -suppressed- findings of the Birth Cohort Study by the Henry Ford Health System in Michigan, which show statistically significant rates of allergic, autoimmune and chronic health conditions in vaccinated populations. He also demonstrated the flawed methodology which resulted in curiously low rates of autism being recorded among the cohort. (The cut-off point for following the child’s progress came too early –at 907 days– well before the age of a typical autism diagnosis, which is usually around 1800 days.)

He concluded his presentation with an impassioned message to scientists: that they must act with integrity and have the courage to stand by their findings – even when these findings do not support an approved hypothesis. To do otherwise, when children’s lives are at risk, is “absolute disgrace.”

The second speaker was Dr Natasha Campbell McBride, a longstanding researcher in the connection between autism and the gut microbiome, and the mother of a fully-recovered (now adult) autistic son. She spoke about GAPS: Gut and Psychology Syndrome.

GAPS is based on the principle that the human body is a well-tuned ecosystem. Chemical substances such as junk food, synthetic hormones and antibiotics –including the commonly ingested glyphosate– violate this delicate balance. Pathogenic microbes can then leak from the gut, get absorbed in the bloodstream, and enter the brain. The damaged microbiome can be passed down through generations. In an autistic child, the toxicity in their brain is an obstacle to normal sensory processing.

Dr Campbell McBride stressed the importance of starting the GAPS nutritional protocol as soon as possible, to “heal and seal” the leaking gut wall and restore harmony to the body. She pointed out that in its 21-year history, the protocol has helped not only autism, but other chronic diseases too. She concluded by introducing the GAPS masterclass (available at https://www.drnatasha.com/) which may be of great interest to parents of autistic children.

The third and final speaker was biophysicist Dr. h.c. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker, a leading expert in the beneficial properties of chlorine dioxide.

After refuting common media misconceptions, and introducing some astonishing success stories, he explained the oxidising mechanism by which this gas safely neutralises inflammation. As with the GAPS protocol outlined by Dr Campbell McBride, it has potential therapeutic applications beyond autism alone.

