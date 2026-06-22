Half the people in this room are going to get cancer… cancer is a preventable disease, but they don’t want you to know that, because cancer is big business…’

Dr. Paul Marik, Better Way Conference USA, Cancer Workshop

A key highlight from the recent Better Way Conference USA was the Cancer Workshop. Hosted by Christof Plothe D.O., it featured two eminent voices in the field:

Prof. Angus Dalgleish , Emeritus Professor of Oncology, University of London

Dr. Paul Marik, MD, Critical Care Physician and Researcher

This workshop offered profound insights into:

developments in cancer research

integrative and evidence-based healing

repurposed medicines

…plus live audience Q&A

“If we could have a mechanism to get [these treatments] sorted and approved in the country, this would make a tremendous difference to the overall health. But I’m here today telling you all this, because no big pharma’s touching any of these things. So I can’t get through the brick wall of the regulatory authorities to do it. They say, ‘we want a big double-blind randomised study’. No one’s going to do that for these things which are cheap and effective, and also —unlike most things— safe.” — Prof. Angus Dalgleish, Better Way Conference USA, Cancer Workshop

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A taster:

How to Watch the Full Recording

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Other Options

If you prefer, you can access the Cancer Workshop recording at https://www.betterwayconference.org/cancer-workshop. Price is $20.

For the rest of the Conference (not including the Cancer Workshop, which is a separate purchase), you can buy a Conference virtual pass at https://www.betterwayconference.org/live. Price is $30.

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