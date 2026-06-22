1 in 2 Men and 1 in 3 Women are Getting Cancer. Join Dr. Paul Marik and Prof. Angus Dalgleish for this Cancer Workshop — to Learn More on Causes, Prevention and Treatment
Your chance to watch the recording of this groundbreaking event, in full.
Half the people in this room are going to get cancer… cancer is a preventable disease, but they don’t want you to know that, because cancer is big business…’
Dr. Paul Marik, Better Way Conference USA, Cancer Workshop
A key highlight from the recent Better Way Conference USA was the Cancer Workshop. Hosted by Christof Plothe D.O., it featured two eminent voices in the field:
Prof. Angus Dalgleish, Emeritus Professor of Oncology, University of London
Dr. Paul Marik, MD, Critical Care Physician and Researcher
This workshop offered profound insights into:
developments in cancer research
integrative and evidence-based healing
repurposed medicines
…plus live audience Q&A
“If we could have a mechanism to get [these treatments] sorted and approved in the country, this would make a tremendous difference to the overall health. But I’m here today telling you all this, because no big pharma’s touching any of these things. So I can’t get through the brick wall of the regulatory authorities to do it. They say, ‘we want a big double-blind randomised study’. No one’s going to do that for these things which are cheap and effective, and also —unlike most things— safe.”
— Prof. Angus Dalgleish, Better Way Conference USA, Cancer Workshop
A taster:
How to Watch the Full Recording
The recording (70 minutes) is available below the paywall to all our paid subscribers.
If you are not already a paid subscriber, do consider becoming one as this will help support our valuable work. Please click the Subscribe button and select a payment option.
And if you are already a paid subscriber… thank you!
Other Options
If you prefer, you can access the Cancer Workshop recording at https://www.betterwayconference.org/cancer-workshop. Price is $20.
For the rest of the Conference (not including the Cancer Workshop, which is a separate purchase), you can buy a Conference virtual pass at https://www.betterwayconference.org/live. Price is $30.
Conference homepage: http://BetterWayConference.org
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