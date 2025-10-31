World Council for Health has held three Better Way panels in the last two months on the topic of autism, as well as a live discussion between Dr Tess Lawrie and Dr Andrew Wakefield. These events stressed the importance of this new publication, after over 300 peer-reviewed papers showed an association between vaccines and autism.

For decades, parents, doctors and scientists have been handed a frustratingly incomplete puzzle. The picture on the box is the dramatic, relentless rise in autism spectrum disorder. But the pieces we’ve been given to solve it—genetics, better diagnosis, older parents—just don’t fit the entire frame. A crucial piece has been deliberately hidden, labeled “taboo” by the very authorities we’re supposed to trust.

Now a landmark report from the McCullough Foundation, “Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder,” has not only found the missing piece but has shown us how it dominates the entire picture. This isn’t just another study; it’s a paradigm-shifting synthesis of over 300 studies that dares to do what no other has: evaluate all known risk factors for autism side-by-side, without excluding the inconvenient ones.

Thanks to the tireless work of a courageous team led by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, and including the long-silenced, pioneering voice of Dr. Andrew Wakefield, this report breaks the iron grip of censorship imposed by the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex.

The Unvaxxed Control: The Story They Don’t Want Told

First, it’s critical to understand the foundational evidence that the public health establishment consistently ignores: studies comparing vaccinated to unvaccinated children. The body of research, though suppressed, consistently tells the same story: unvaccinated children are healthier, have fewer chronic diseases, and a significantly lower incidence of neurodevelopmental disorders like ASD (Lyons-Weiler & Thomas, 2020). This is the indispensable control group that “official” studies deliberately avoid.

A Signal That Cannot Be Ignored

The data painting the big picture is staggering. As detailed by sources like Children’s Health Defense, an ecological analysis reveals a strong correlation between the number of vaccines in the childhood schedule and the soaring rates of autism. This is not just a coincidence; it’s a dose-response relationship playing out over successive generations of children.

Now, the new McCullough Foundation report provides the deepest dive yet into why this correlation exists.

The Findings That Change Everything

The report’s conclusions are both nuanced and stunningly clear. Here’s the fascinating breakdown:

The “Innocent Until Proven Guilty” Myth is Shattered. Of the 136 studies that examined childhood vaccines or their ingredients, a staggering 107 (79%) found evidence consistent with a link to autism or neurodevelopmental disorders (Hulscher et al., 2025). The 29 that found “no association” were critically flawed—they consistently lacked a genuinely unvaccinated control group. The Mechanism is No Longer a Mystery. How could vaccines cause this? The report details a convergent biological pathway. Research has shown that aluminum adjuvants can trigger neuroimmune activation and long-term brain inflammation (Shaw & Petrik, 2009). Furthermore, vaccine components can induce mitochondrial dysfunction, a known vulnerability in a subset of children with autism (Rossignol & Frye, 2012). This brain injury can manifest as a regressive form of ASD, a pattern witnessed by countless parents and clinicians.

Putting It All in Perspective: The Dominant Risk Factor

The report’s powerful synthesis is best visualized. The following infographic from the review places vaccination in the context of other known risk factors, revealing its dominant role:

A Nuanced Conclusion: Synergy and Confounding

Is the image above misleading? In one critical sense, it might be. As the report itself is a review, it can’t definitively quantify how all the confounding variables interact with vaccination.

For example, an in-utero toxin or a pre-existing mitochondrial disorder might not cause ASD by itself, but only through a synergistic effect with vaccination. This is not just a theory; it was the proven basis for the US government compensating the family of Hannah Poling after her vaccine-induced autism (Keelan & Wilson, 2011). A pre-existing mitochondrial condition was amplified by vaccination, leading to encephalopathy and an ASD diagnosis.

This suggests a profound possibility: vaccination could easily account for far more than the 50% suggested by the infographic, acting as the essential trigger that unlocks other latent vulnerabilities.

The Unforgivable Omission and the Urgent Priority

The report’s most damning finding is this: No study has ever evaluated the safety of the entire cumulative pediatric vaccine schedule for neurodevelopmental outcomes (Hulscher et al., 2025; Institute of Medicine, 2013).

The entire medical establishment insists the schedule is safe, yet they have never conducted a study to prove it.

As the report concludes:

“The totality of evidence supports a multifactorial model of ASD... Combination and early-timed routine childhood vaccination constitutes the most significant modifiable risk factor for ASD... As ASD prevalence continues to rise at an unprecedented pace, clarifying the risks associated with cumulative vaccine dosing and timing remains an urgent public health priority” (Hulscher et al., 2025).

The days of dismissing concerned parents are over. The science is now too clear, the evidence too convergent, and the suffering of our children too great to ignore.

Read the full, groundbreaking report for yourself here:

Hulscher N, Leake JS, Troupe S, Rogers C, Cosgrove K, Mead N, Craven B, Radetich M, Wakefield A, McCullough P. McCullough Foundation Report: Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder. 27 Oct 2025. V1. https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.17451259

