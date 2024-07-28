In a shocking revelation, the 4,000-page protocols of the German equivalent of the CDC, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), have been leaked by an anonymous whistleblower of the RKI to the public, exposing the truth behind the government's handling of the pandemic.

Share

Whilst the first insights into the protocols were paid for via a Freedom of Information Act request by the journal Multipolar in March 2024, most relevant passages had been redacted. These protocols, which cover the period from 2020 to 2023, reveal that political decisions were made without scientific basis, leading to the imposition of draconian measures and the unnecessary injection of the public with untested gene therapy.