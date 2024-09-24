EXPOSED: The Secret Global Plot to Silence and Criminalize Dissent

In a chilling assault on free speech, newly obtained documents reveal how international governments are collaborating to silence dissent and criminalize those who dare to question the official narrative. Spearheaded by the Biden-Harris administration in the U.S. and the Counter Disinformation Unit (CDU) in the UK, these revelations highlight a disturbing global effort to suppress free speech and control the flow of information.

The new files, uncovered through America First Legal’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, show how the U.S. and UK governments, in partnership with powerful non-governmental organizations (NGOs) like the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) and international bodies like NATO and the G7, have formed a global alliance to label and criminalize dissent. This global coordination is not just theoretical but has already manifested through Big Tech censorship, legal frameworks like the UK Online Safety Act 2023, and government pressure on social media platforms to deplatform individuals who challenge dominant narratives, especially those relating to health policies and vaccines.

These revelations should alarm everyone who values free speech and civil liberties, as they outline a sophisticated and systematic effort to deplatform and silence dissent worldwide. From the rise of AI-driven censorship systems to the targeting of specific individuals like the so-called “Disinformation Dozen,” this global crackdown represents an unprecedented threat to open discourse.

This breaking story was first brought to our attention through Reclaim the Net's report Behind Closed Doors: The UK and US Plot Global Speech Crackdown, published on Sept 13th, 2024.

As Reclaim the Net’s report highlights, the UK and US, along with 20+ powerful nations, have orchestrated a global effort to suppress dissent under the guise of combating disinformation.





The fallout from this collusion is already being felt across the world, as individuals are deplatformed, censored, and even criminalized for speaking out against prevailing narratives, particularly in health and public policy.

In this article, we delve deeper into these mechanisms, uncovering the legal frameworks and government actions that are quietly being deployed to criminalize dissent worldwide, as the global war on free speech continues to intensify.

Summary: Key Takeaways

Global Government Collusion : Over 20 countries, including the US, UK, and international entities like NATO and the G7, have coordinated efforts to suppress speech deemed undesirable, using disinformation frameworks to justify censorship across borders. These revelations highlight the role of governments in shaping a global censorship regime through direct coordination and the use of foreign influence.[^1]

The Rise of CCDH : Backed by significant financial and institutional support, the CCDH has become a key player in the global censorship infrastructure, partnering with governments, NGOs, and Big Tech companies to silence dissent—especially regarding health policies, vaccines, and civil liberties. Their efforts have contributed to deplatforming those who challenge the official narrative.

Foreign Collusion and AI-Driven Censorship : The recently exposed America First Legal documents show evidence of foreign collaboration between the US and UK governments in crafting legal and technological tools—such as AI-driven censorship systems—to automatically flag and suppress content in real time. These automated systems can identify and silence dissenting opinions without human oversight, shrinking the space for free speech globally. [^2]

The Atlantic Council and CIA Involvement : The CCDH board includes key figures from intelligence agencies, including seven former CIA officials. The Atlantic Council, a NATO-linked organization, is deeply involved in this censorship operation, plays a significant role in the global censorship network, advising governments and Big Tech on how to suppress speech that challenges dominant narratives. [^3]

Legal and Political Ramifications: Through non-elected bodies like the International Criminal Court (ICC), United Nations (UN), and the World Health Organization (WHO), governments are enacting draconian laws that could criminalize free speech worldwide. Legislation like the UK Online Safety Act and the Digital Services Act in the EU create a framework that threatens global civil liberties under the guise of public safety and combating "disinformation." [^4]

Global Government Collusion: A Coordinated Effort to Silence Dissent

Documents obtained by America First Legal reveal the Biden-Harris administration's coordination with the UK’s Counter Disinformation Unit (CDU) in developing and implementing censorship strategies that target disfavored speech. This collaboration, which took place during high-level meetings in 2021, laid the groundwork for building a government-wide hub for censorship efforts in the U.S. and abroad.

In these meetings, representatives from U.S. government agencies—including the White House, CIA, FBI, Treasury, State Department, USAID, HHS, Global Media, State Department, Department of Defense, as well as high-ranking officers in the Army, Navy, and Air Force—received training from the UK on how to suppress speech labeled as "disinformation" through Big Tech platforms. The goal was to craft a global framework for censorship, leveraging international bodies like the G7, NATO, and United Nations to push these agendas across borders.

Damian Collins, CCDH, and the Revolving Door Between Government and NGOs

At the heart of this plot is the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), an NGO that has positioned itself as a watchdog against online hate and disinformation. But a closer look reveals that the CCDH is not the grassroots organization it claims to be.

Thanks to new disclosures through legal filings (Case 1:22-cv-00978-APM) and investigative reports from outlets like Reclaim the Net, we now know that the CCDH is part of a vast, coordinated effort to silence dissent across the globe.[^5] With funding from governments, foundations, and private donors, the CCDH is working with Big Tech companies and government bodies to deplatform and censor those who dare to challenge the dominant narrative, especially in relation to health policies, vaccines, and government mandates.

The UK Online Safety Act 2023, spearheaded by key CCDH figures like Damian Collins, MP, represents the next phase of this effort, allowing governments to criminalize "lawful but harmful" speech—vague terminology that enables the suppression of dissent under the guise of public safety.[^6]

Damian Collins, MP, a key figure in the UK Parliament and former chair of the Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee, has played a pivotal role in the rise of the CCDH. His influence stretches from the halls of government to his leadership role at CCDH, where he has pushed for stricter regulations on online speech.[^7] Collins' direct involvement with both the UK government and CCDH has raised concerns about conflicts of interest, particularly as he seeks to impose draconian speech controls under the guise of protecting the public from disinformation.

In 2021, Collins chaired the UK Parliament Joint Committee on the Draft Online Safety Bill, which aimed to combat harmful content online but was criticized for its vague and overreaching proposals that threatened free speech.[^8] After a brief stint in the UK government, Collins returned to CCDH, an organization he had previously led. Despite his obvious ties to the UK government, Collins has downplayed the connections, even as CCDH continues to receive indirect funding through government-linked grants.[^9]

CCDH's connections run deep. Not only is Collins involved, but Simon Clark, chairman of CCDH's UK and US boards, is a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, a NATO-linked organization.[^10] The Atlantic Council, exposed in the Twitter Files by journalist Matt Taibbi, plays a central role in the global censorship industry, advising governments and Big Tech companies on how to monitor and suppress speech online.[^11] The Atlantic Council's close ties to the US Department of Defense and other governmental entities further highlight the intricate web of collusion between private and public sectors in controlling the narrative.

The Biden Administration's Playbook: How the CCDH Informed US Policy

The influence of the CCDH extends far beyond the UK. In the US, the Biden Administration has used the CCDH's playbook to justify its own crackdown on free speech. The infamous "Disinformation Dozen" report, published by CCDH in 2021, claimed that twelve individuals were responsible for 65% of anti-vaccine content on social media.[^12] This report, despite its flaws and wildly exaggerated statistics, was seized upon by the Biden Administration as justification for pushing Big Tech companies to censor truthful vaccine-critical content.[^13]

President Joe Biden himself referenced the Disinformation Dozen in a public statement, accusing social media platforms like Facebook of "killing people" by allowing these individuals to spread misinformation.[^14] This marked a turning point in the administration's war on dissent, as it began to actively pressure tech companies to deplatform individuals who questioned the safety and efficacy of mRNA vaccines and other pandemic-related policies.[^15]

In a set of extraordinary emails obtained by America First Legal via FOIA requests, the CCDH (an unregistered foreign agent) was found offering White House and State department officials help in pressuring Big Tech platforms to censor content it deemed 'disturbing,' effectively using the highest office of the country to launder and execute an agenda diametrically opposed to the civil rights of American citizens.

The Criminalization of Speech: The UK Online Safety Act and Its Global Impact

The UK Online Safety Act 2023 is perhaps the most dangerous development in this global censorship plot. Ostensibly designed to protect the public from harmful online content, the Act grants the UK government unprecedented power to regulate speech on social media and other platforms. The key to this legislation is its focus on platforms that have significant UK user bases or pose risks to UK users, even if they are based abroad.[^16]

While these platforms are not physically within the UK, the Online Safety Act imposes extraterritorial measures, giving OFCOM, the UK communications regulator, broad authority to enforce compliance. If platforms fail to mitigate what the government considers "illegal" or "harmful" content, they could face severe penalties. More troubling, however, are the provisions for international cooperation in law enforcement, meaning that UK authorities could request the extradition of individuals, including US citizens, if they are deemed to have violated the Act.[^17]

This means that an American citizen could face extradition and criminal prosecution under UK law, even if the speech in question is protected by the First Amendment in the US. The potential for such cross-border enforcement poses a grave threat to free speech, setting a precedent that governments can collaborate to suppress dissent worldwide. For more details, visit the legislation page.[^18]



