In a landmark decision, the CDC has removed the COVID-19 vaccine from its recommended vaccine schedule for healthy children and healthy pregnant women.

This long-overdue action reflects both common sense and solid science, acknowledging what millions have known: the blanket approach to mRNA injections was never appropriate for these populations.

Next step:

Remove all mRNA jabs from the schedule and pause further development until and ONLY IF transparent, independent safety studies can be conducted—free from industry influence and political pressure.

This is a victory for informed consent, medical freedom, and the health of future generations. One step closer to realizing @POTUS’s promise to Make America Healthy Again.

Let this be the turning point toward restoring trust, honoring natural immunity, and re-centering the sacred relationship between body, choice, and care.

