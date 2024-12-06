Have you been having digestive problems in the last three years and wondered why? About three years ago, amidst all the microbiome and gut-harming effects of human interventions, a profitable idea entered our food chain.

Picture this: cows munching their feed on a peaceful farm, but now with a surprising twist—a sprinkle of chemical additives promising to fight climate change. Enter Bovaer, the innovation marketed as a saviour for the environment. This feed additive claims to reduce methane emissions from cows by up to 30%, transforming them from climate culprits into greenhouse gas reducers. But is this a groundbreaking solution, or are we stepping into dangerous, untested territory?

Let’s dig into the science, the controversy, and the billion-dollar trail behind the “cow burp cure”.

Methane madness: why cows are under fire

Cows have long been blamed for their methane-heavy burps, thanks to their digestive process.

But the efforts to reduce methane from cows have raised eyebrows. From culling millions of cattle to tax hikes aimed at pushing farmers out of business, masks on cows to reduce the impact of their burping, vaccines to lower methane production, the agricultural sector and our poor cows have been under intense pressure. Now, the focus of the industry has shifted to altering what cows eat.

The latest ‘weapon’ in this fight is Bovaer, which works by chemically altering the digestive process of cows to reduce methane emissions. Developed by Dutch company DSM, Bovaer is designed to suppress the enzyme in a cow’s stomach that produces methane. And here’s the kicker: just a quarter teaspoon a day is all it takes to start cutting emissions within 30 minutes.

Sounds like a miracle, doesn’t it? But miracles often come with hidden costs.

Supermarkets and sustainability: the corporate push

Big retail players like Danone (since 2023), Tesco (since July 2024), Morrisons (since August 2024), and Arla Foods (since 2022) have all jumped on the Bovaer bandwagon. Brazil and Chile introduced it in 2021 and the European Union in February 2022.

A joint statement from Arla Foods emphasizes the additive’s potential:

“Through collaboration as part of Arla’s FarmAhead™ Customer Partnership, we have the ability to address some of the climate challenges facing our food system. It is this collective approach that is really going to make a difference.”

The EPA CO2 calculator claims that feeding one million cows Bovaer could cut emissions equivalent to taking 285,000 cars off the road for a year. That’s a pretty bold promise. But while the headlines tout sustainability, the fine print raises questions.

Bovaer’s science: what’s really happening inside the cow?

Bovaer’s active ingredient, 3-nitrooxypropanol (3-NOP), works by disrupting the enzyme that helps cows produce methane during digestion. By suppressing this enzyme, methane production drops, but the process doesn’t stop there. The chemical reaction leaves behind hydrogen, which could lead to unintended side effects for cows and the environment.

What’s in Bovaer?

Silicon dioxide

Propylene glycol

3-nitrooxypropanol (3-NOP)

While DSM insists the additive is safe, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has raised concerns. It classified 3-NOP as “corrosive to eyes,” a “skin irritant,” and “potentially harmful by inhalation”. Handling this substance requires caution, even before it makes its way into animal feed.

Unseen risks: what the studies don’t tell us

Bovaer is being marketed as a silver bullet, but what about the hidden costs? Let’s break it down:

1. Health risks for cows

While Bovaer reduces methane, it increases hydrogen levels in the cow’s stomach, which can waste feed energy, impacting efficiency, disrupt nutrient absorption, potentially leading to digestive issues like acidosis and alter the microbial ecosystem in the stomach, which could result in the overgrowth of less beneficial microbes.

2. Human safety concerns

Carcinogenic studies found that 8% of female rats exposed to 3-NOP developed tumors. Although industry-funded researchers insist these results are “statistically insignificant,” it’s hard to ignore the potential risks.

Moreover, no research exists on how Bovaer might affect the human microbiome if residues make their way into milk or meat products. Given the growing understanding of the microbiome’s importance to health, this lack of investigation feels like a glaring oversight.

3. Environmental trade-offs

While methane emissions drop, other ecological consequences loom. Increased hydrogen levels could disrupt nutrient cycling, and the long-term environmental impact of widespread Bovaer use remains unknown.

What happens to the microbiome when we mess with methane?

The microbiome—those tiny, invisible communities of microbes living in our bodies and the environment—is a hot topic these days. Scientists are uncovering just how delicate and essential the balance of these microbial ecosystems is, not just for humans but for animals like cows too. So, what happens when we introduce a chemical like 3-NOP, the active ingredient in Bovaer, into a cow’s stomach to reduce methane emissions? The answer is: we don’t fully know yet, but the early findings are raising eyebrows.

The microbial symphony in a cow’s stomach

Cows rely on a complex microbial ecosystem in their stomachs (specifically, the rumen) to digest their food. This ecosystem is like a symphony orchestra, with each microbe playing a specific role in breaking down fibers, fermenting food, and producing nutrients. But when you throw a chemical like 3-NOP into the mix, it’s like swapping out the conductor mid-performance—it can disrupt the entire balance.

Studies have shown that feeding cows 3-NOP causes significant changes in the gene expression of the microbes in their stomachs. These changes affect how the microbes metabolize food and produce gases like methane. While the goal is to reduce methane emissions, these alterations could have unintended consequences for the cow’s health and digestion.

What could go wrong?

When the microbial balance in a cow’s stomach is disrupted, it’s not just methane production that changes. Here are some of the potential side effects scientists are concerned about:

Shifts in microbial populations

The changes in gene expression could lead to the overgrowth of certain microbes that aren’t as efficient at digesting fibers. This could result in less effective fermentation, meaning the cow doesn’t get as much energy or nutrients from its food. Worse, some of these microbes might produce other gases, like hydrogen or ammonia, which could create new problems.

Digestive disorders

A disrupted microbial balance could also affect the cow’s rumen environment. For example, changes in the pH of the rumen could increase the risk of acidosis, a condition that can cause serious digestive issues. Other disorders might arise if the microbial ecosystem becomes too imbalanced.

Nutrient absorption

If the fermentation process in the rumen becomes less efficient, the cow might not absorb nutrients as effectively. This could impact its overall health and productivity, raising questions about whether the trade-off between methane reduction and animal welfare is worth it.

What about humans?

Here’s where things get even murkier. While we know a lot about how 3-NOP affects cows, no research has been done on how it might impact the human microbiome if traces of the chemical make their way into milk or meat products. And that’s a big deal because the human microbiome is just as delicate and essential as the cow’s.

In humans, methane isn’t produced by bacteria but by a group of microorganisms called archaea. These archaea, like Methanobrevibacter smithii, play a crucial role in regulating hydrogen and carbon dioxide levels in the gut. By consuming excess hydrogen, they help prevent gas buildup, which could otherwise lead to discomfort or gastrointestinal issues.

If 3-NOP or its byproducts were to disrupt this balance, it could have unknown effects on our digestion and overall health. Unfortunately, no studies have been conducted to explore this possibility, leaving a significant gap in our understanding.

Follow the money: who’s really benefiting?

Bovaer isn’t just about saving the planet—it’s also about big money. Companies like DSM and Elanco are banking on Bovaer as a billion-dollar innovation in livestock sustainability. On its website, Elanco calls Bovaer the next blockbuster product in animal health, emphasizing its potential to dominate a new market. Its CEO, Dimitri de Vreeze, also happens to be an active ‘agenda contributor’ to the World Economic Forum, an organization that has trained people to carry out an agenda which usually punishes the majority so a few can profit from it with more than questionable motives.

Even billionaire philanthropists are getting in on the action. Bill Gates has invested in competing methane-reducing technologies, including a startup called Rumin8. While Arla Foods denies any link to Gates, his involvement in similar ventures highlights the profit potential of these so-called “sustainability solutions.”

What about organic farming?

For those who prefer their milk without a side of chemicals, here’s some relief: Bovaer is not approved for organic farming. The Soil Association has outright banned its use in organic dairy products, ensuring that organic milk and butter remain Bovaer-free.

Meanwhile, organizations like the World Council for Health advocate for a return to decentralized, organic food production, arguing that true sustainability lies in working with nature—not in chemical shortcuts.

The bigger question: is this progress or a shortcut?

Bovaer may be a flashy new tool for the industry, but it’s not without its risks. From potential harm to cows and humans to unanswered environmental questions, the additive feels more like a gamble than a guaranteed solution.

True progress doesn’t come from quick fixes—it comes from holistic solutions that benefit everyone, from the cows in the field to the people at the dinner table. It’s time to rethink the way we approach a true sustainability, starting with what’s on our plates and the plates of our animals.

For more on Bovaer, including ways to take action, head over to the World Council for Health website.

