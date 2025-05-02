Brace yourselves because this is a shocking story. It begins with a study published in Nature—a top scientific journal trusted by experts.

Researchers in Poland were studying how Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine works inside immune cells (Krawczyk, 2025). They used advanced technology to track the vaccine’s mRNA after injection.

But when genomics expert Kevin McKernan analyzed the raw data, he found something shocking—something the original study missed.

Among millions of RNA sequences from vaccinated mice, he discovered not just the expected COVID spike protein code, but also pieces of the so-called gp145—a gene from Moderna’s experimental HIV vaccine.

These were mixed-up RNA sequences—part COVID, part HIV—fused together in a way that shouldn’t happen.

This wasn’t part of the approved vaccine formula. It wasn’t reported to regulators. And nobody getting the shot knew about it.

McKernan is stunned:

"How did HIV vaccine material end up in a COVID shot? Why is gp145 attached to the spike protein?"

So now we have excessive amounts of plasmid DNA and undisclosed genetic sequences in these mRNA ‘vaccines’—specifically, simian virus 40 (SV40) elements in Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine, AND HIV-related sequences in Moderna’s. The producers must have known all of this and yet did not declare it when bringing it on the market.

“How on earth did this get into this SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, and what is gp145 doing covalently linked to spike?” asks McKernan. You can read his excellent article on this here:

Here’s a closer look at what we know so far in terms of DNA contamination of these mRNA shots…

1. SV40 Promoter/Enhancer Sequences in Pfizer-BioNTech’s Vaccine

Independent genomic analyses, including work by Kevin McKernan and Dr. Peter McCullough, identified DNA contamination in Pfizer-BioNTech’s mRNA vaccine, including sequences linked to SV40 promoters/enhancers (McKernan et al., 2023). These sequences are not part of the vaccine’s active ingredient but appear to stem from the plasmid DNA used in manufacturing.

Why is SV40 concerning?

Historical context : SV40, a monkey virus, contaminated early polio vaccines (1955–1963) and was later studied for its oncogenic potential (Shah & Nathanson, 1976).

Role in plasmids : SV40 sequences are often used in biotechnology to enhance gene expression. Their presence suggests residual plasmid DNA from production.

Cancer risks: The long-term effects of DNA integration remain a serious risk and are even debated by the officials (FDA, 2023).

How did this happen?

Pfizer-BioNTech switched to a high-speed manufacturing process using E. coli to mass-produce DNA templates for mRNA. Incomplete DNA clearance during purification may have left behind fragments containing SV40 regulatory elements (McCullough, 2023). But this doesn’t explain why they were not declared.

Regulatory response

The FDA maintains that any residual DNA is within acceptable limits which is not true as they all exceed official levels and critics argue that full transparency is lacking (Moon, 2022 Senate testimony) and that real risks do exist.

2. HIV-Related Sequences in Moderna’s Vaccine

A study published in Nature on Moderna’s vaccine unexpectedly revealed gp120/gp41 HIV envelope protein fragments fused to spike protein mRNA. This was discovered by Kevin Mc Kernan (McKernan, 2023). These sequences match those used in Moderna’s experimental HIV vaccine but were not disclosed in COVID-19 vaccine filings.

Possible explanations

Cross-contamination: Moderna’s facilities produce multiple mRNA vaccines, raising concerns about manufacturing carryover. Bioinformatic artifact: Some argue these are computational false positives, though McKernan’s team validated findings via sequencing and several scientists (including the ones from the original Polish study) are now investigating it. Therapeutic misalignment: If real, their presence is inexplicable and warrants investigation.

Implications

Immune response : Could HIV-like peptides trigger autoimmune reactions ?

Transparency : Critics demand full disclosure of vaccine composition (Demasi, 2024).

Antibody interference? If gp120 antibodies form, could they affect future HIV tests?

3. Broader Concerns: DNA Contamination & Regulatory Oversight

Both findings highlight larger issues:

Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) : Are mRNA production standards sufficient to prevent contamination?

Plasmid DNA risks : Even trace amounts could, in theory, integrate into human DNA (Zhang et al., 2023).

Global response: The WHO and EMA have downplayed risks, but independent scientists call for recalls and audits (Alexander, 2023).

A Call for Transparency

Science demands scrutiny—unanswered questions remain.

Why have the producers not declared these potentially dangerous sequences to the regulators, why are the regulators not reacting to the plasmid DNA contamination and undisclosed SV40 and HIV sequences?

This is unacceptable. Drug companies must not be allowed to inject hidden genetic material—with no accountability—into millions of people. Vaccines contaminated with undisclosed DNA/RNA are already showing up in public databases. Now blood banks may need to screen for these unauthorized sequences because an informed public will want nothing to do with them.

No other medicine gets this reckless free pass. Why are experimental vaccines treated differently?

How can true informed consent exist when even the medical professionals administering these gene therapies are unaware of their undisclosed contaminants?

The undisclosed presence of this material erodes public trust. Moving forward, the next steps should be:

Independent replication of these findings. Full ingredient disclosure by manufacturers. Revised FDA/EMA guidelines on acceptable DNA/RNA contaminants.

And in the meantime, a moratorium of the mRNA shots altogether - something that the World Council for Health has been calling for since 2021. This is another red line crossed. Please share widely and let’s hold those responsible to account.

