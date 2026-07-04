Has the U.S. medical system irrevocably lost its way? If it can be restored, what is the most essential thing to consider?

To mark the 250th Anniversary of American Independence, the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) has published an article titled ’The Home Was the First Clinic: American Medicine Before the System.’

Written by Lynne Kristensen (IMA Senior Director of Communications & International Fellowship Program), the article compares the medical system of 1776 with today, examining both the gains and the losses for humanity.

It’s a compelling read.

Far from idealising the past, Kristensen acknowledges:

“Medicine in 1776 was often limited, inconsistent, and sometimes dangerous. Physicians had few reliable tools. Many treatments were based on theories that would later be rejected.”

Yet she also recognizes what has been lost in modern orthodox medicine: the importance of knowing the patient and treating them as an individual. She writes:

“Before medicine became centralized, corporatized, and protocol-driven, care was deeply human.”

And:

“When modern medicine became more professionalized, much [traditional] knowledge was dismissed as informal or unscientific. Some of it undoubtedly needed scrutiny. But the wholesale dismissal of household wisdom, women’s healing roles, traditional remedies, and patient experience also narrowed the meaning of medicine.” [Emphasis ours]

Ultimately, she calls for an integrative approach: a blend of modern knowledge and tools with the care, wisdom and humanity of the past.

And the humility to admit when medical consensus is wrong.

“For all its limitations, early American medicine preserved a role we desperately need to recover: the physician as steward. “A steward is not merely a technician. A steward is entrusted with something sacred. In medicine, that sacred trust is the vulnerable patient, the family, the truth, and the physician’s duty to act according to conscience and clinical judgment. […] “Today, physicians have far more knowledge and far better tools. But many are trapped in systems that make it harder to practice as stewards.” —from the article [emphasis ours]

This article is part of the IMA’s project Medicine at 250 Years and is worth reading in full.

World Council for Health stands for a Better Way— and wishes a joyous 4th of July to all who are celebrating!

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