In this special online event, first of a two-part series, WCH brings together leading international voices with different approaches to supporting & healing children & families with autism spectrum diagnoses, at a time when this discussion has reached the highest echelons of the US government.

Discover:

📍The carefully hidden costs of childhood vaccination schedules

📍The role of fear, power, & control in 'well baby' interventions

📍Evidence-based approaches to healing the harm done

📍Insights from professionals leading the change

📍How a doctor in Brazil is improving autism outcomes with high dose vitamin D

📍And more…

Join us at: 6pm UTC | 7pm LONDON | 8pm CAPE TOWN | 2pm NEW YORK

Children are not medical calendars—they are sacred. Let's start to honour them.

You may also be interested in our Guide ‘Autism: New Horizons’. This Guide explores the causes and common features of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), and suggests holistic pathways for optimum wellbeing. It is recommended for individuals, parents and caregivers – and indeed anyone who would like to learn more. The Guide’s author, Anne Pemberton, will be speaking at our live broadcast.

Click here to download the Guide.