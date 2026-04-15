📍 Rhode Island, USA: May 29–31, 2026

World Council for Health is delighted to announce that Dr. Paul Marik and Prof. Angus Dalgleish are confirmed to run the Cancer Workshop on Sunday May 30.

Dr. Bryan Ardis will be joining us on the A Better Way for Biological Products & Informed Consent panel (day 1), and Francesca Havens will be joining us on the A Better Way for Self-Healing panel (day 2).

Tickets are on sale for the workshop from $55, and online tickets are available from $30 for the 2-day event.

In-person speakers include Dr. Tess Lawrie • Dr. Marivic Villa • Del Bigtree • Dr. Bret Weinstein • Dr. Peter McCullough • Dr. Mark Trozzi • Dr. Pierre Kory • Jan Jekielek • Beverley Rubik • Dr. Meryl Nass • Dr. Larry Palevsky • Mary Holland • Dr. Sherri Tenpenny • Dr. Bryan Ardis • Dr. Mark Brody • Christof Plothe DO • Reggie Littlejohn and many others.

Speaker listings cannot be guaranteed and may be subject to change. Kindly note that Kevin McKernan and Dr. William Makis have withdrawn their attendance.

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Event Details

Gala Dinner: Friday, May 29, 2026 (Evening)

Conference Dates: May 30–31, 2026

Location: Rhode Island, USA

Livestream at: https://www.betterwayconference.org/

Hosted by: World Council for Health & World Council for Health New England

For tickets, full speaker lineup and event schedule, visit: https://www.betterwayconference.org/

Disclaimer:

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