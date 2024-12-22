If you ever find yourself feeling mentally exhausted and/or stressed out in what can feel like an increasingly unhinged world, this latest release from the WCH Detox & Wellbeing Fair offers some good medicine.

In this session, Dr Ali Ajaz, Maureen Fearon, Jane Gunn and David Charalambous gave their expert insights into how we can nourish our mental health even in the most challenging situations.

Zombie medications and their healthier alternatives

The panel opened with a fantastic introduction from Dr Ajaz, a holistic psychiatrist who does not mince his words. ‘Cowards, liars and hypocrites’ is how he described most, but not all, doctors and particularly psychiatrists. He explained how they are conditioned not to ask questions and, as a consequence, simply implement top-down directives that usually involve prescription drugs rather than taking a holistic view.

He explained that from 2022 to 2023, 85 million individual prescriptions for antidepressants were issued in the UK alone - and yet depression continues to go through the roof. He also pointed out the clear confirmation bias as to which scientific papers reach publication and which don’t. Best of all, he gave clear and practical advice on how we can treat mental health issues through the power of nutrition. In fact, he says, the key to brain health actually lies in the gut.

He was followed by behavioural and communications specialist Maureen Fearon.

Becoming your own coach

Maureen gave us a series of easy and practical tips on how to manage ourselves through challenging times - in effect, to become our own coach.

She explained how to reduce our stress levels in a challenging situation, how to make the best choices for ourselves, and offered a wonderfully positive approach to dealing with worry, guilt and self-doubt.

Being a resolutionary, not a revolutionary

Next up was Jane Gunn. With a background in law and mediation, Jane has a wealth of knowledge and expertise on how we resolve conflicts and regain trust in one other.

She focused on how we can find ‘resolution without revolution’ - in other words, how to have conversations with others, without ending up in conflict. She calls her three-step technique the Red Button Resolution and it’s wonderfully simple.

Share

Having empathy and carving your own path

Lastly, we had the great pleasure of hearing from behavioural expert David Charalambous. David focused on how we can work with our environment, conscious and unconscious mind to reap profound shifts in our mental health and wellbeing. Drawing on a fascinating range of research, he explained how only 10% of the population is able to resist situational forces.

He emphasised the need for empathy, because resistance actually wears down our willpower, making it even harder not to succumb to peer pressure. He also gave us a range of tools to help us shape our own path in life - rather than risk passively following the path laid out for us. Some of these ideas were so simple and easily achievable, yet have the power to bring about lasting change.

Challenging questions, answered

The session ended with a lively Q&A that covered when and whether violence is justified, the effect of statins on the brain, and an impassioned plea from Dr Tess Lawrie on taking action within our local communities to push back against 5G - a harmful technology that has serious implications for our overall health.

It was a rich and fascinating panel - and it’s available now for our paid subscribers. In two weeks’ time it will be freely available to all. Enjoy!