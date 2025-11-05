A range of voices, a united aim

In the words of the conference organisers:

“Healthcare is facing major challenges. Respect for autonomy, physical integrity and trust in the doctor-patient relationship are under pressure. How do we bring ethics back to the heart of medicine? How do we restore the core values of medicine—trust, sovereignty, evidence-based innovation and true healing?”

Among the keynote speakers were well-known figures in the movements for health freedom and reform. Specialist areas ranged from immunology and genetics through to data transparency and clinical psychology. In a packed two-day programme, the talks included:

Denis Rancourt speaking on excess mortality during the Covid era, its multifaceted causes, and his proposals for a way forward;

Alexandra Henrion-Caude on the many ways in which humans react to a crisis, and how we can return to “a modest and pragmatic reality” in our responses;

Kevin McKernan on DNA contamination in mRNA vaccines, and the tissue inflammation that results;

Robert Malone on propaganda and censorship;

Tess Lawrie on the WHO Collaborating centres in The Netherlands, and how we can become sovereign individuals in this time of great change.

The very impressive Katie Janssen, the last speaker at the conference, presenting her Agenda 2029: an uplifting, pro-human antidote to the fear and negativity which characterises current global goals. “Why have almost all institutions become completely perverted and no longer fulfill their function … What’s going on?” –Mattias Desmet, keynote speaker abstract “The COVID-19 pandemic event echoes historical pandemics and wars over millennia ... At the highest level, a solution would be to dismantle geo-economic and investor predation and the elite systemic corruption that drives it.” –Denis Rancourt, keynote speaker abstract

“Back to the Future was a call to reclaim the doctor–patient relationship, informed consent, and ethical independence in an age of technocratic medicine. The participants shared a vision of healthcare that restores trust, honors human sovereignty, and unites science with compassion.” –indepen.eu

World Council for Health was honoured to be a part of this event and, together with all involved, stands for a better way.