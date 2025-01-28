Christof Plothe DO

This morning, I had an enlightening conversation with Michael Johanni, a dedicated German human rights activist and author. Our discussion revolved around a critical theme: the necessity of defining our basic human rights to understand the direction in which we should strive to fully blossom.

In an era where fear and guilt have dominated the emotional landscape for centuries, particularly in the West, it was captivating to explore our common humanity and the importance of recognizing our needs. This awareness empowers us to navigate through times of crisis more effectively.

The foundation of human existence

My scientific journey began with an exploration of pregnancy and the transformative early years of life. What I discovered profoundly moved me, leading to the realization that pre- and perinatal medicine lays the groundwork for creating individuals who are physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually healthy.

I published a peer-reviewed paper on the effects of oxytocin, a labor-enhancing drug, revealing its lasting imprint through hormonal influences that shape our perceptions of trust in ourselves and others. A newborn instinctively expresses its needs, crying out when these needs are unfulfilled. This raises an important question:

How many tears are shed by adults in our modern world as we overlook our unfulfilled needs?

Universal values: the essence of love

Traveling across the globe, I've encountered key values that resonate universally, with love being a prime example. The simple act of spreading or receiving love brings joy and can be observed in our interactions with both animals and plants. Kindness opens our hearts and elevates our spirits.

However, what happens when individuals fail to look within to recognize their own needs?

The conscious and mutual acknowledgment of our basic needs is a key to fostering a more humane world. Johanni emphasizes the power of curiosity, a precious gift of nature. He describes curiosity as living in an environment where interpersonal openness is valued as a natural aspect of positive interactions. Without this innate curiosity, we risk becoming trapped in a narrow circle of thoughts, limiting our mental horizons. Therefore, let us live, be curious, question, and utilize knowledge for ourselves and our fellow human beings!

Understanding basic human needs

There have been numerous definitions of basic human needs, which refer to the essential requirements necessary for individuals to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. Here are some key frameworks:

Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs: a psychological theory outlining a hierarchy of needs from basic physiological needs to higher-level psychological needs, culminating in self-actualization. Human Development Approach: emphasizes the importance of capabilities for leading fulfilling lives, including access to education, healthcare, and a sustainable environment. Basic Needs Theory: developed by economist Manfred Max-Neef, it identifies fundamental human needs that are universal and essential for well-being—subsistence, protection, affection, understanding, participation, leisure, creation, identity, and freedom.

What’s the difference between needs and basic needs?

While a need can be anything from the latest tech gadget to luxury items, basic needs are intrinsic, carried within us from birth. They form an essential part of our human characteristics and influence our existence. Everything we do and experience is directly related to these fundamental needs.

According to Johanni, there are twelve different human needs:

Food Sleep Curiosity Communication: the natural desire to engage with others Affection: in all areas of life Security: in all areas of life Recognition: in all areas of life Harmony: in all areas of life Freedom of expression: the natural desire to express a useful opinion Creativity: the natural desire for mental stimulation and growth Sexuality Reproduction: the natural desire to preserve the human species

When basic needs are unmet, dissatisfaction arises, impacting all life areas. Persistent dissatisfaction can deplete our motivation and lead to anger or even violence.

A call to inner reflection

My personal conviction is that humans must learn to look within, encouraged from a young age. Instead, children are often punished for expressing their needs, leading many to suppress their awareness of unmet needs. If we desire true change in our world, we must allow ourselves to cry or voice our anger when our basic needs are neglected and encourage others to do the same.

The World Council for Health advocates for a better way. Let’s shift our focus inward, reevaluating how we perceive ourselves instead of fixating on external wrongs. In my treatment room, I display a quote by C.G. Jung:

"Who looks outside dreams; who looks inside awakens."

Basic needs deserve our love and attention

As we navigate life's complexities, let us recognize and honor our basic human needs. By doing so, we not only empower ourselves but also contribute to a more compassionate and humane world. Let us awaken together!