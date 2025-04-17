On 6th February this year, we co-organised a Day of Healing at the College of Naturopathic Medicine in London, UK. It was a tremendous event, packed with insights, demonstrations and inspiration from speakers such as Dr Sarah Myhill, Clive de Carle, Christof Plothe D.O. and many more.

We heard so much practical wisdom on how to become well and thrive, even in toxic times. If you weren’t there, no worries! Because as of today, we are going to start releasing the videos from each speaker session here on our Substack.

Watch our first session FREE below!

The full video is at the bottom of this post and available to all, so please do share widely. Here’s the line-up with timestamps for reference:

2:00 Welcome with Philly J. Lay

9:45 Dr Tess Lawrie on health sovereignty

17:04 Danielle Cornelius on the College of Naturopathic Medicine

21:41 Shirah Mustardé on live blood analysis

37:31 Annie Barr MBE on vitamin B12 deficiency

54:31 Fabio Zoffi on the Covid narrative and frequency medicine

From Death’s Door to Abundant Health…

Philly J. Lay (2:00 mins in) opens with a rousing introduction on the line-up for the event featuring presentations, panel discussions, and demonstrations. She also shares her astonishing journey from almost dying to finding her own way back to health. And, she introduces the launch of health hubs around the UK where people can come together and learn about health.

“You Are Worthy of Excellent Health”

Dr Tess Lawrie (9:45 minutes in) then gives a moving introduction to World Council for Health and our mission of health sovereignty.

She explains WCH exists to help you take back responsibility for, and control of your health and your sovereignty. “Sovereignty means choice,” she says, “it’s the freedom to make choices.” She also explains the WCH logo - the symbolism may surprise you! She wraps up with a touching and true statement:

“You are worthy of compassion and self love. You are worthy of kindness and you are worthy of excellent health.”

Tess is followed by Danielle Cornelius (17:04 minutes in) from the College of Naturopathic Medicine (CNM). Danielle explains CNM’s offering as a world class learning provider of natural therapies both in person and also online. Everything from homeopathy to vegan chef!

Your Blood Tells Your Story

Next up is Shirah Mustardé (21:41 minutes in), a live and dry blood analyst and naturopathic nutritionist. She speaks eloquently on how each one of us is as unique on the inside as we are on the outside - so not just our faces but our lungs, kidneys, blood and so on.

This in part explains the limitations of conventional blood tests - so if you’ve ever had blood tests that are deemed ‘normal’ and yet you feel terrible, this may be why.

Did you know red blood cells can be too small or too big - and how nutrition can solve this? Shirah explains this and more, and it’s fascinating. A blood analyst like Shirah can ascertain a staggering amount of information about a person’s state of health, just from a single drop of blood!

Understanding B12

Shirah is followed by Annie Barr MBE (37:31 minutes in), a nurse practitioner in primary care, and a highly experienced clinician. She speaks on B12 deficiency - as she puts it, “B12 is my passion.”

For decades she’s been exploring this and teaching people to give their own B12 injections. She also came up with the brilliant idea of Vitamin B12 skin patches. She reveals just how critical B12 is to our body’s health functioning - it affects every cell in your body. Early signs of deficiency are neuropsychiatric, such as brain fog, anxiety and depression. It’s even implicated in developmental delays in babies. Here’s just one of several of her slides to give you an idea:

“I am going to take you on an amazing ride…”

Next up is the amazing Fabio Zoffi (54:31 minutes in), a tech entrepreneur and founder of zerospike.org.

He opens with “I am going to take you on an amazing ride…” and he really does.

First, through the craziness of Covid, challenging us to shift our perception of what Covid is and what has actually been making so many sick. Then, he explores the role of frequency medicine in healing and how his team have managed to harness this to enhance one of the most important supplements in detoxing from the spike protein. An inspiring presentation - don’t miss it!

The full video is below. We’ll be releasing further sessions in the coming weeks for paid subscribers so stay tuned!

