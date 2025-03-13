Two days ago, The Australian published an article called 'Covid Deaths Endure in Australia, Five Years On’. This article drew heavily on a recent scientific paper that implies the 28 million excess deaths since the ‘pandemic’ is down to Covid. Not only that, it goes on to suggest that a central solution is… wait for it… better indoor ventilation!

Rightly, a group of legal, medical and research professionals together with Russell Broadbent MP, has responded with an open letter. In it, the authors call for an expansion of the Covid conversation. There’s more than a mountain of evidence pointing to the harms of Covid vaccines - there’s an entire mountain range. While the rest of the world is waking up to an issue of Himalayan proportions, the corporate media continue to focus on a grain of sand.

The entire open letter is available on Russel Broadbent’s website. Here is Russel’s introduction to the letter:

Yesterday I, along with a collective of concerned Australians - including parliamentarians, science and medical professionals, legal experts, and researchers wrote to the Editors of the Australian newspaper in response to James Dowling’s article, Covid Deaths Endure Five Years On, published on March 11, 2025. In relation to the assertions made in the article, we’re calling on The Australian to: Scrutinize the "28 million excess deaths" claim with full data transparency.

Report on Yale’s findings linking long COVID to vaccination, alongside the broader peer-reviewed literature.

Investigate safety concerns surrounding synthetic DNA contamination in Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Commission a full, independent review of Australia’s excess mortality crisis. Australians were assured these vaccines were safe. Now, we have credible concerns that demand investigation. This is not about blame - it’s about accountability. Australians were told these vaccines were safe. Now, we have serious questions.

Read the letter in full

We must not let this blinkered propaganda pass by unnoticed and unchecked. Please do take a look and share widely with your network!

