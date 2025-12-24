World Council for Health

World Council for Health

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
14hEdited

Thank you so much Dr. Tess Lawrie and your team for everything you are doing here and for standing up for the truth. The Truth Will Set Us Free!

Much love to everyone. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! 💖🎄🎀 ❄️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
david's avatar
david
11h

merry christmas and the best in the new year to all of yous. keep your lights shining .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 World Council for Health · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture