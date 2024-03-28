Currently, more than half (52%) of adults in the United States now live with a chronic condition (https://www.cdc.gov/pcd/issues/2020/20_0130.htm). This is unacceptable. As Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has rightly pointed out, this has occurred during a time when unprecedented resources were flowing to ‘medical science’, public ‘health’ and those tasked with the cause of public health were given a significant degree of power.

Despite, or should we say because, of this, the health of those in the developed world has steadily declined, with chronic conditions now affecting more than half of adults in the US. This is the most glaring display of the fact that the so-called public health establishment has failed, and must step down. Beyond ineffectual, their approach has been counterproductive and harmful. They must be replaced by independent bodies without conflicts of interest.

If this content resonates with you, please share it with your network! Share

Our partners at the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) have developed a series of articles targeting the greatest causes of chronic diseases in the developed world, remaining steadfastly solutions focused and evidenced based, the FLCCC, in partnership with the World Council for Health, has developed guidance for individuals looking to prevent cancer, diabetes, dementia, diseases of aging, and depression. These account for 4 of the top 10 causes of disability-adjusted life years, a measure of morbidity, in the US.

The FLCCC and the WCH are continuing to put out evidence backed guides for the prevention of chronic disease, empowering people to take their health into their own hands, while maximizing resilience and decentralization.

Donations to the FLCCC and the WCH empower us to perform this valuable research to end the epidemic of chronic disease in our countries.

If you find value in this Substack and have the means, please consider making a contribution to support the World Council for Health. Thank you.

Upgrade to Paid Subscription

Refer a friend

Donate Subscriptions

Give Direct to WCH