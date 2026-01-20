World Council for Health

World Council for Health

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
13h

You Want To Vaccinate My Child? Just Sign This Form

All vaccines are poisonous. This form is to inform you and everybody what's in vaccines. No matter what, if your doctor decide to sign, do not vaccinate your kid.

¨100% of Physicians approached with this form have so far declined to sign it.

Physician’s Warranty of Vaccine Safety Form

The following form was adapted from Ken Anderson’s original.

Download PDF English

Physician’s Warranty of Vaccine Safety

http://redpillreports.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/Warranty-of-Vaccine-Safety-English.pdf

Download PDF Espanol

Garantia Medica para la Seguridad en las Vacunas

http://redpillreports.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/Warranty-of-Vaccine-Safety-Spanish.pdf

Download PDF Francais

Formulaire a faire signer (Vaccines)

http://redpillreports.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/Formulaire_Vaccins.pdf

https://pharmacistben.com/health-news/want-vaccinate-child-just-sign-form/

Reply
Share
Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
13h

SACRIFICIAL VIRGINS

How young girls are being seriously damaged by the vaccine with the highest reported adverse reactions of any existing vaccine 30:03 min

https://www.sacrificialvirgins.org/

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 World Council for Health · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture