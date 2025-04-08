Imagine a world where the very air around us, invisible and omnipresent, carries a silent threat—one that we cannot see, touch, or hear, but that could be slowly affecting our health, our children’s futures, and the delicate balance of life itself. This is not the plot of a dystopian novel; it is the reality we face in an age dominated by wireless technology. And standing at the forefront of uncovering this truth is Professor Olle Johansson, a man whose life’s work has been dedicated to protecting us from the unseen dangers of electromagnetic fields (EMF).

Professor Johansson is a scientist and visionary. His groundbreaking research has already changed the way we understand the impact of EMF radiation on human health. He coined the term ‘screen dermatitis’, which evolved into the recognition of electrohypersensitivity—a condition that has given a voice to countless individuals suffering in silence. His work has been instrumental in raising global awareness about the risks of unchecked wireless radiation, from cell towers to smart meters, and his leadership in the Seletun Scientific Statement has set a gold standard for international scientific consensus on the need to reduce EMF exposure.

Despite his unparalleled contributions, Professor Johansson’s work is now at risk.

In 2017, he parted ways with academia, leaving behind the institutional support that once fueled his research. Today, he continues his vital work relying solely on the generosity of personal donations. This is a man who has dedicated over four decades to science, published more than 800 articles, and received numerous awards for his contributions. Yet, he now stands alone, fighting to uncover the truth in a world that often prioritizes convenience over caution.

Why Should We Care?

The dangers of EMF pollution—artificial pulsed radiation and fields from our smartphones, laptops, Wi-Fi routers, washing machines, toys, cars, and more—are not just theoretical. They impose serious health consequences on humans and the environment alike.

Human Health : EMF exposure has been linked to a range of health issues, from sleep disturbances and headaches to more severe conditions like cancer and neurological disorders. Professor Johansson’s research has been pivotal in highlighting these risks, yet his findings are often ignored or suppressed by industries that profit from wireless technology.

Environmental Impact: The effects of EMF on wildlife and ecosystems are equally alarming. Studies have shown that EMF radiation disrupts the behavior, reproduction, and survival of species, from bees and butterflies to birds and trees. A 2022 study published in Frontiers in Public Health provides a comprehensive overview of how EMF impacts all life forms, yet these findings are often overshadowed by other environmental concerns like chemical pollution or climate change.

For example, the recent collapse of over 1 million bee colonies in the U.S. has left scientists scrambling for answers. While pesticides and habitat loss are often blamed, the role of EMF radiation in disrupting bee navigation and communication cannot be ignored. Preliminary studies suggest that EMF exposure could be a significant, yet overlooked, factor in this crisis.

The Urgency of Now

Professor Johansson’s work is not just about science—it’s about humanity. It’s about the children who spend hours on their phones, the families living near cell towers, the workers exposed to wireless radiation daily, and the ecosystems that sustain us all. His research has the power to shape policies, protect lives, and ensure a safer future for generations to come.

But without support, this critical research could come to a halt, leaving us vulnerable to the unknown consequences of our increasingly wireless world.

How You Can Help

If you’d like to support Professor Johansson’s research, you can make a contribution via his website. In doing so, you are both funding a true scientist and also investing in the health and well-being of people and planet.

The World Council for Health recognizes EMF as one of the leading health dangers to all life forms and encourages support for the few researchers, like Professor Johansson, who remain in the battle for truth and health. Every donation, no matter how small, will help ensure his vital work continues to reveal the invisible dangers of EMF pollution.

To find out more about his work and to make a donation, please visit his website.

