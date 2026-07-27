In March 2025, six-year-old Mei*, a girl who could speak, paint, and play —but somewhat slower than other children— died in a Shanghai hospital. Desperate to give her a better future, her parents paid $860,000 for an experimental gene therapy which, despite the assurances they were given, was never proven safe for humans. The treatment, a brain-targeted CRISPR-based base editor delivered by trillions of viruses, killed her in seven days.

While this tragedy was hidden from the public for over a year, it finally came to light, raising profound questions about the ethics and safety of a field racing ahead of its foundational knowledge.

What Happened to Mei?

Mei was diagnosed with Snijders Blok-Campeau Syndrome, a rare neurodevelopmental disorder caused by a single-letter mutation in the CHD3 gene . This condition can cause intellectual disability and speech problems, but those affected typically have a normal life expectancy. Mei’s case was considered mild .

The treatment, led by neuroscientist Zilong Qiu, was a first-of-its-kind “base editing” therapy designed to correct the mutation in her brain. It involved using adeno-associated viruses (AAV9) to deliver the editing machinery into her spinal fluid, where it would travel to her brain. Her parents funded the research. Tragically, the therapy triggered a catastrophic immune response. Three days after injection, Mei developed a fever and kidney failure. Seven days later, she died from thrombotic microangiopathy, a condition where blood clots form in small vessels.

The Red Flags: Why This Should Never Have Happened

The investigation by Science and Retraction Watch revealed a shocking series of ethical and scientific failures:

Ignored Safety Signals: Before Mei’s treatment, a toxicology study on monkeys showed that all four treated animals developed moderate-to-severe liver damage, and one also had kidney damage. This critical red flag was not reviewed by the hospital’s ethics committee before they approved the treatment. Lack of Regulatory Oversight: The trial was an “investigator-initiated trial” (IIT) that did not require approval from China’s national drug regulator. The hospital was later fined a paltry sum of about $3,600 for its failures. Inadequate Informed Consent: While the consent form mentioned the symptoms that ultimately killed Mei, it did not state that these could lead to death. The parents were never explicitly told of this risk. Suppression of Results: The team published a paper in the prestigious journal Nature detailing successful results in mice and monkeys, without disclosing the related human trial, Mei’s death, or the safety issues in the primate study.

A History of Unchecked Ambition

This is not the first time Chinese science has been rocked by a reckless gene-editing scandal. In 2018, biophysicist He Jiankui shocked the world by announcing the creation of the first gene-edited babies: twin girls whose embryos he had modified to be resistant to HIV. Many in the scientific community condemned the move as premature, unethical, and dangerous, as the long-term consequences for the children and future generations were completely unknown. The case of He Jiankui demonstrated a willingness to flout international norms, a disturbing echo found in the cavalier attitude of Mei’s researchers.

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What We Do Know and What We Don’t

The essence of the problem is our profound ignorance. As a famous 1972 paper by Friedmann & Roblin in Science presciently warned, we should be cautious because:

“(i) our understanding of such basic processes as gene regulation and genetic recombination in human cells is inadequate; (ii) our understanding of the details of the relation between the molecular defect and the disease state is rudimentary... and (iii) we have no information on the short-range and long-term side effects of gene therapy”.

More than five decades later, these fundamental challenges are still relevant.

What We Do Know:

The Technology is Flawed: CRISPR and its derivatives are not perfect. Beyond well-documented concerns of off-target mutagenesis, recent studies reveal a more pressing challenge: large structural variations, including chromosomal translocations and megabase-scale deletions, can occur (Aussel et al., 2025). These undervalued genomic alterations raise substantial safety concerns for clinical translation.

The Delivery is Dangerous: The viral vectors used for carrying gene-editing tools, like the AAVs used on Mei, are a major source of risk. They can trigger powerful immune responses (Li et al., 2022), and as vector dosages have increased in clinical trials, so have the immunotoxicities related to AAV gene therapy (Keeler et al., 2025). AAV-mediated toxicity in dorsal root ganglia is an important safety concern, with immune responses playing a causal role (Hordeaux and Chan, 2026).

Disease Biology is Complex: Correcting a single gene does not guarantee a cure because genes do not act in isolation. The function of many genes and their interactions remain poorly understood.

What We Don’t Know:

Long-Term Effects: What are the consequences of editing genes, especially in the brain, years or decades later? These are untestable in a single, rushed clinical trial.

The Limits of Our Knowledge: For most genetic diseases, we still only have a rudimentary understanding of the precise molecular pathway from a faulty gene to the disease’s symptoms.

Who Should Be Treated: In Mei’s case, it was particularly questionable. Her disease was not fatal. We lack clear criteria to determine when the risk of a therapy outweighs the burden of the disease.

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The Critics Who Are Not Heard

For decades, prominent scientists and ethicists have raised these very concerns. Their voices are often drowned out by the hype surrounding gene-editing breakthroughs and the financial interests at stake.

Major global organizations, including the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT), the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT), and the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), have reaffirmed a position calling for a 10-year moratorium on heritable human genome editing (HHGE), stating it is “scientifically uncertain, ethically indefensible, and legally prohibited in most jurisdictions.” They caution that “no current HHGE platform achieves the precision or predictability required to ensure safety across many generations” (ASGCT, 2025).

Why are these experts not heard? The reasons are manifold. There is immense pressure to be the “first” to achieve a breakthrough. There is a powerful narrative of hope, especially for families with children suffering from debilitating diseases — a hope that can easily be exploited. And, as we saw in the investigation into Mei’s case, there is a significant financial incentive: researchers stand to gain from private funding and the potential for commercial success. These pressures too often override caution and scientific humility, silencing the critics who call for patience and safety.

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Conclusion: A Call for a Global Moratorium

The tragic case of Mei is a devastating object lesson. It demonstrates that our understanding of the human genome is still too rudimentary to safely wield tools like CRISPR and AAV vectors as therapeutic scalpels. From the risks of delivery vectors, to off-target mutations and our profound ignorance of gene interactions, the dangers are too great and the regulatory oversight too weak to proceed with such unchecked ambition on human patients. This is particularly true for non-life-threatening conditions.

It is time for a comprehensive, globally-enforced moratorium on high-risk genetic therapies —from mRNA (like the corona ‘vaccines’) to viral vectors to CRISPR and all related technologies— until we develop a vastly deeper understanding of gene function, delivery safety, and long-term consequences.

A moratorium is not a ban on research. It is a call for research to proceed responsibly through the necessary, and often boring, steps of the scientific method: through rigorous preclinical research using appropriate models, with meticulous long-term safety data — and only then, and with extreme caution, in highly regulated human trials for diseases where the benefit clearly outweighs the risk. As Friedmann and Roblin wisely stated back in 1972, we must make:

“a sustained effort... to guide the development and clinical application of gene therapy techniques... toward ensuring that gene therapy is used in humans only in those instances where it will prove beneficial, and toward preventing its misuse through premature application.”

To do anything less is to gamble with human lives. A gamble that six-year-old Mei tragically lost.

(*Mei is not her real name. A pseudonym was used for the report, as per her parents’ wishes.)

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