“EMR exposure is making people sick and upending lives. With the launch of emrsyndrome.org, many are stepping up, telling their stories, and getting the multi-level support they need. The time is long overdue to bring visibility to this life-altering condition.” —Ruth F. Moss, President of the EMR Syndrome Alliance

The new website https://www.emrsyndrome.org/ is an invaluable source of information, support and guidance on all things related to electromagnetic radiation and the range of debilitating symptoms it can cause.

The following is from the EMR Syndrome Alliance Press Release on March 18, 2026 (emphasis ours):

“EMR Syndrome is a medical condition associated with exposure to man-made electromagnetic radiation (EMR) from wireless technologies and electromagnetic fields. Sources of man-made EMR include cell towers, antennas, cellphones, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ‘smart’ utility meters, ‘smart appliances’, implanted medical devices, airport body scanners, and more. These biologically disruptive EMR exposures have been rapidly increasing and making millions of people sick. EMR Syndrome is the new unifying name for a condition long recognized by many different labels, such as Electromagnetic Sensitivity, Electrohypersensitivity, Microwave Syndrome, Radiation Sickness, Electrosensitivity, and more. Documentation of this condition dates back to military and industrial research decades ago and has been on the rise ever since. With the current proliferation of cell towers, antennas, small cell antennas and other exposures in our living environments, EMR Syndrome has become a critically important public health issue that demands attention from legislators, public and community health officials, medical educators, parents, school administrators, and industry. People with EMR Syndrome experience a constellation of symptoms from mild to life-threatening, including heart arrhythmias, memory-cognition problems, vertigo, headaches, fatigue, tinnitus, burning skin, and sleep disturbances. EMR Syndrome is presently estimated to occur in 3–5% of the world population, with many millions more reporting mild symptoms. The EMR Syndrome Alliance is a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with global participation. It provides resources and support to individuals who have been electromagnetically injured. emrsyndrome.org includes: • Personal Testimonials

• Scientific References

• Recovery Support

• Guidance for Healthcare Providers

• Disability & Accommodations Info

• Technical & Remediation Advice”

Thankfully —if belatedly— the health consequences are now being taken more seriously. The Press Release points out (emphasis ours):

“The launch of the EMR Syndrome Alliance website comes on the heels of the January 2026 announcement of a U.S. government investigation into the potential health effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR) from wireless technologies… and amid a related growing public conversation about wireless risks, constant digital exposure, the soaring rise of depression among adolescents, and the recent 60 Minutes disclosure of EMR-induced health effects in advanced weaponry.”

““The current mindset that we have of thinking that the electromagnetic environment is irrelevant to health has to change. There is so much science and evidence to show this is simply not the case, including the rise of EMR Syndrome.”” —Sharon Goldberg, MD, Integrative Physician in Santa Fe, NM

The Press Release in full can be downloaded and shared here:

Emr Syndrome Alliance Press Release Mar 17 209KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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Previous Articles by WCH on Electromagnetic Radiation

Our previous content includes:

https://www.worldcouncilforhealth.org/what-is-5g-health-risks/

To see our full back catalogue of related posts, go to the WCH Substack page and type EMF, EMR, 5G, wireless or wifi / wi-fi in the Search box.

World Council for Health is delighted at the launch of the EMR Syndrome Alliance website, along with the increased awareness that is steadily gaining momentum — and continues to stand for a Better Way.

Disclaimer:

This article is not intended to be used in place of individual medical advice. It cannot be used to diagnose illness or access treatment. Individuals may use the materials provided by World Council for Health to complement the care provided by their qualified, trusted health professionals. All information provided by World Council for Health or in connection with its website is offered to promote consideration by individuals and their trained healthcare providers of various evidence-based prevention and treatment options. The information on this website is for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for medical advice. Errors and omissions may occur.