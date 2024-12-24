Increasing numbers of vaccine-injured people are calling perpetrators to account - but a strong legal case depends on verifiable facts. With this in mind, German group called Doctors and Scientists for Health, Freedom and Democracy (MWGFD) has created a document detailing the mechanism of action and harmful potential of the BioNTech Comirnaty Covid-19 mRNA injection.

Here’s a link to the document (or click on the image below). There are two versions, one in German and the other in English.

The authors have expressed their hope that “judges will develop a better understanding of the problems caused by mRNA vaccinations and make appropriate judgments.”

The World Council for Health is grateful for Professor Kämmerer and the MWGFD team’s vital document. This kind of grassroots initiative is yet another expression of a better way for health. Thank you MWGFD!

