A decades-long vaccine scandal finally comes to light. Join us for the *first ever* UK screening of Protocol 7, plus Q&A with Andy Wakefield
World Council for Health is delighted to be hosting the first ever UK showing of Andy Wakefield's new film, Protocol 7, UK. Join us for the screening of this important film; tickets available now.
ABOUT THE FILM
Based on real-life events, comes the thriller, Protocol 7 starring Rachel Whittle and Mathew Marsden, directed by Andy Wakefield. Alexis Koprowski, a devoted mother and small-town family lawyer, Adrian Jay, a renegade doctor exiled from the medical profession, and Steve Schilling, a virologist at a prominent vaccine laboratory turned corporate whistleblower, work together to hold a large pharmaceutical corporation accountable for allegedly fraudulent test results behind a failing mumps vaccine. Protocol 7 takes us behind the corporate curtain, exposing a chain of command that devolves responsibility, prioritizes profits over people, and fosters an amoral mindset of “just following orders”.
ABOUT ANDY WAKEFIELD
Andy Wakefield is a physician, author, and filmmaker. He has published over 150 original scientific articles, books, book chapters, and invited scientific commentaries. In the pursuit of truth regarding childhood vaccines, intestinal inflammation, and neurological injury in children, his career changed forever. He’s now committed to bringing about change in the world through the power of film.
EVENT DETAILS:
DATE: Sunday, 29 September 2024
TIME: 5:00pm for a 5.30pm start, event ends approx 8.15pm
LOCATION: Chapel Arts, Bath, BA1 1QR
RUNNING TIME: 98 minutes, plus remote Q & A with Andy Wakefield
BUY TICKETS:
https://www.tickettailor.com/events/ebmc2/1375904
A true pioneer. I have the greatest respect for Dr. Wakefield and his honesty.
Anything with Andy Wakefield in it should be great.💕