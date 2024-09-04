

ABOUT THE FILM

Based on real-life events, comes the thriller, Protocol 7 starring Rachel Whittle and Mathew Marsden, directed by Andy Wakefield. Alexis Koprowski, a devoted mother and small-town family lawyer, Adrian Jay, a renegade doctor exiled from the medical profession, and Steve Schilling, a virologist at a prominent vaccine laboratory turned corporate whistleblower, work together to hold a large pharmaceutical corporation accountable for allegedly fraudulent test results behind a failing mumps vaccine. Protocol 7 takes us behind the corporate curtain, exposing a chain of command that devolves responsibility, prioritizes profits over people, and fosters an amoral mindset of “just following orders”.



ABOUT ANDY WAKEFIELD

Andy Wakefield is a physician, author, and filmmaker. He has published over 150 original scientific articles, books, book chapters, and invited scientific commentaries. In the pursuit of truth regarding childhood vaccines, intestinal inflammation, and neurological injury in children, his career changed forever. He’s now committed to bringing about change in the world through the power of film.



EVENT DETAILS:



DATE: Sunday, 29 September 2024

TIME: 5:00pm for a 5.30pm start, event ends approx 8.15pm

LOCATION: Chapel Arts, Bath, BA1 1QR

RUNNING TIME: 98 minutes, plus remote Q & A with Andy Wakefield





BUY TICKETS:

https://www.tickettailor.com/events/ebmc2/1375904