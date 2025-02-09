5 Recent Substacks Worth Your Attention
This week's seen a flurry of excellent posts we want to share with you.
Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass
The COVID Dossier
Today, February 4, 2025, marks the five-year anniversary of two little-known events that paved the way for COVID tyranny and bioweapons development…
Read more
6 days ago · 165 likes · 78 comments · Margaret Anna Alice, Sasha Latypova, and Debbie Lerman
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
U.S. States with Legislative Efforts to Ban mRNA Injections as of February 6, 2025
by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH…
Read more
3 days ago · 575 likes · 111 comments · Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
The Defender
Wi-Fi, Cell Towers May Soon Be Spying on You Without Your Consent
by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D…
Read more
3 days ago · 42 likes · 21 comments · The Defender
Unacceptable Jessica
All charges against Charles Hoffe suddenly dropped
Just dropping a quick note here. A lot of wonderful people have been fighting in the background for Dr. Charles Hoffe. If you don’t know who he is, he was one of the first Canadian physicians to get persecuted for being an honest physician in Canada. His ability to practice Emergency Room medicine was seized by the various provincial health authorities …
Read more
4 days ago · 867 likes · 250 comments · Jessica Rose