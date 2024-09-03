A recent study conducted by researchers from the German-Jordanian University and the University of Petra has raised concerns regarding the mortality rates associated with Covid-19 vaccinations. The study claims that approximately 3% of individuals vaccinated with COVID-19 mRNA vaccines have died suddenly after receiving the injections. This translates to an estimated 6.67 million deaths among the 230 million fully vaccinated Americans.

Study details

The research, titled ‘MERCK, MODERNA, PFIZER/BioNTech, and JANSSEN COVID-19 vaccines on vaccinated people: A metadata analysis’, was published in the journal Informatics in Medicine Unlocked. The authors, Nadia Al-Rousan and Hazem Al-Najjar, aimed to compile a comprehensive list of known side effects associated with Covid-19 mRNA vaccines. They reported that among the vaccinated population, 40 different symptoms were documented, with the most common being headache, chills, and fatigue.

Key findings

The study highlights several critical findings:

Mortality rate : The researchers concluded that the vaccine-related mortality rate is approximately 3% , predominantly affecting individuals under the age of 60 who had not been hospitalized prior to their deaths

Demographics : A significant portion of the deaths occurred among women under 60, who represented the majority of adverse reactions reported

Timing of deaths: Most deaths were reported to occur shortly after the first dose of the vaccine, with the authors emphasizing that the first three days post-vaccination are crucial for monitoring the health status of vaccinated individuals.

Source:

1) https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352914824001205