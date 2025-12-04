World Council for Health

World Council for Health

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Cutter's avatar
Keith Cutter
20hEdited

If it wasn't 2AM my local time I would enroll for the live program. Is there an option to purchase the recording afterward?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 World Council for Health · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture