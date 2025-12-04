🚨2nd Intercontinental Symposium on Bio-Oxidative Therapies: Towards a Physiological Restorative Medicine
Join Dr Pierre Kory, WCH Brazil and others as they reveal the healing powers of Chlorine Dioxide, this weekend online...
Chlorine dioxide has well-known industrial and environmental applications but how can it be used therapeutically?
Join this fascinating discussion with international speakers live and online as they explore evidence and perspectives regarding sodium chlorite and it’s derivatives.
This event is organised by Dr. Patricia Callisperis, a world expert in bio-oxidative therapies, and features prominent medical speakers from around the globe. The event will be livestreamed via Zoom, and available simultaneously in 7 languages.
Event Timings:
06/12/2025
6am - 9.45am Day 1, 6am - 10.45am Day 2, Bolivia Time (BOT), (UTC−4 hours)
Bolivia and Online
07/12/2025
If it wasn't 2AM my local time I would enroll for the live program. Is there an option to purchase the recording afterward?